Parker defamation suit settled

By S. Brady Calhoun
 2 days ago

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Two Parker City Commissioners have settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Ken Thomas, a former city commission candidate.

Thomas’ lawyers issued a statement Monday saying commissioners April Gibson and Tonya Barrow have settled for an undisclosed amount.

Thomas sued both women last August saying Gibson had accused him of bribery when they were running against each other.

Gibson claimed Thomas tried to convince her to drop out of the race in exchange for an appointment on the city’s planning board. He denied the accusation, although Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says, if the conversation did occur, it was not illegal.

Gibson won the election. In today’s statement, Thomas said he wanted to demonstrate there are consequences for making false and reckless public statements.

He also said his political career was behind him.

IN THIS ARTICLE
