ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Lancaster County man found safe after search detail

Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Diseases#General Health#Ems
CBS Baltimore

Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
HARRISBURG, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan expands minimally invasive spine surgery in region

Patients across South Central Pennsylvania can receive spine surgery through a small incision in their back at WellSpan hospitals across the region, with the expansion of WellSpan’s minimally invasive spine surgery program to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Lancaster County and Parkway Surgery Center, in Hagerstown, Maryland. WellSpan surgeons also perform the procedure in Franklin and York counties.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Investigations into two Lancaster County fatal crashes completed

Drivers cited with traffic violations, no criminal charges filed. EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police Department, and Lancaster County Crash Team have completed investigations into two fatal crashes near the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of York County Wednesday night

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will be spraying for mosquitoes to combat the West Nile Virus Wednesday night. The county's mosquito disease control program along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will use a sprayer mounted onto a truck in the following areas:. Conewago Township. Dover Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI

NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy