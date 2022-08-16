Read full article on original website
Lancaster County man found safe after search detail
Lancaster County, PA — UPDATE: The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the missing 79-year-old man has been found safe just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say he was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Authorities received a report that he left his home and did not return, and his family was concerned about his health status.
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they have arrested a man in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook. In a news release from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Jeremy Pauley was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a human corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
Harford County woman reunited with family, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A senior woman found alone early Thursday in Harford County has been reunited with family, authorities said.The woman was found wandering along Joppa Farm Road about 5:15 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.But within a couple of hours, authorities had identified her and gotten in touch with her loved ones, deputies said.
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
Woman killed in Lebanon County crash
LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, suspect identified through envelope DNA
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say the decades-long cold case homicide of Anna Kane has been solved thanks to DNA on an envelope the suspected killer sent to a newspaper. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee Trail...
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
WellSpan expands minimally invasive spine surgery in region
Patients across South Central Pennsylvania can receive spine surgery through a small incision in their back at WellSpan hospitals across the region, with the expansion of WellSpan’s minimally invasive spine surgery program to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Lancaster County and Parkway Surgery Center, in Hagerstown, Maryland. WellSpan surgeons also perform the procedure in Franklin and York counties.
Investigations into two Lancaster County fatal crashes completed
Drivers cited with traffic violations, no criminal charges filed. EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police Department, and Lancaster County Crash Team have completed investigations into two fatal crashes near the intersection of Lancaster Road (Route 72) and Lititz Road.
Crews to spray for mosquitoes in parts of York County Wednesday night
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County will be spraying for mosquitoes to combat the West Nile Virus Wednesday night. The county's mosquito disease control program along with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will use a sprayer mounted onto a truck in the following areas:. Conewago Township. Dover Township.
Potentially explosive device found in Harford County yard
BALTIMORE -- The discovery of a possibly explosive device in a Harford County yard Wednesday led to the closure of nearby roads.About noon, deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The resident believed the device might be explosive in nature.After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 543. The roadway was expected to remain closed until authorities made sure the device was inert and no threat to the community.
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI
NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
