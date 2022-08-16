An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.

