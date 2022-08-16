ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling to Columbus for Ohio State football game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Ohio Stadium 2022

By Paris Wolfe, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
What is Ohio State football’s point spread over Notre Dame? College betting lines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It may be a top-five matchup per the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but Ohio State football remains a big favorite over Notre Dame in sportsbooks. The No. 2 Buckeyes opened as 13.5-point favorites over the No. 5 Fighting Irish, per VegasInsider.com. That line rose to 14.5 by Wednesday morning. The point total also rose slightly to 58.5, up half a point from its opening.
Why Dallan Hayden’s promising camp for Ohio State football matters in the wake of Evan Pryor’s injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallan Hayden joined Ohio State football late in the summer and immediately turned on the jets. “He goes full speed,” OSU running backs coach Tony Alford said. “That’s one thing we’re not going to have to do is ask him to go faster. He goes 100 miles an hour. Sometimes we’ve got to try to pull the reins back a little bit and slow him down.”
What 5-star DE Keon Keeley’s Notre Dame decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame as a borderline top-100 recruit last summer and then proceeded to climb up the rankings, earning five-star status. Now, as the nation’s No. 7 player and top edge rusher, he decommitted from the Irish, opening the door on what may end up being another edition of Ohio State football vs. Alabama for a five-star in SEC country.
C.J. Stroud says he’s the fastest he’s ever been as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud wasn’t known for his running ability in his first season as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback. In fact, his lack thereof was a constant talking point for why he didn’t do so more often. He’s heard every complaint possible from fans and even his own friends and family teasing him about his willingness to do so. Entering his second year as an established quarterback, Stroud is hoping to use his legs more and has also done the necessary work to be able to do so.
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening

Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'

One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
