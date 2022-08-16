Traveling to Columbus for Ohio State football game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Ohio Stadium 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
What about the new Big Ten TV deal changes Ohio State football? Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, news changed the pod plan. The Big Ten announced its new TV deal Thursday morning, and Doug Lesmerises and Nathan Baird are here to react to it. First up is that initial discussion with Doug and Nathan on what the deal means,...
New Big Ten TV deal may not ‘move the needle’ for Notre Dame to join conference, says Ohio State AD Gene Smith
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Big Ten Conference negotiated its new media rights deal, the inclusion of NBC signaled to some that Notre Dame’s long-speculated entrance to the league might follow. Notre Dame has long held an NBC television contract, and the new Big Ten was assured of...
What is Ohio State football’s point spread over Notre Dame? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It may be a top-five matchup per the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but Ohio State football remains a big favorite over Notre Dame in sportsbooks. The No. 2 Buckeyes opened as 13.5-point favorites over the No. 5 Fighting Irish, per VegasInsider.com. That line rose to 14.5 by Wednesday morning. The point total also rose slightly to 58.5, up half a point from its opening.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases drop for third consecutive week
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the third week in a row, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has dropped. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported 24,067 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update, down 1,949 from a week ago. Ohio has been over 10,000 cases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Dallan Hayden’s promising camp for Ohio State football matters in the wake of Evan Pryor’s injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dallan Hayden joined Ohio State football late in the summer and immediately turned on the jets. “He goes full speed,” OSU running backs coach Tony Alford said. “That’s one thing we’re not going to have to do is ask him to go faster. He goes 100 miles an hour. Sometimes we’ve got to try to pull the reins back a little bit and slow him down.”
What 5-star DE Keon Keeley’s Notre Dame decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame as a borderline top-100 recruit last summer and then proceeded to climb up the rankings, earning five-star status. Now, as the nation’s No. 7 player and top edge rusher, he decommitted from the Irish, opening the door on what may end up being another edition of Ohio State football vs. Alabama for a five-star in SEC country.
Why a ‘twitched up’ Mike Hall makes Ohio State football’s defensive line better in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Wilson considered it amusing, absurd, maybe even unfair. Ohio State football’s offensive coordinator watched redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall go up against Ohio State’s third-string offensive line early in camp. One of those things was not like the other. “I always laugh...
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
C.J. Stroud says he’s the fastest he’s ever been as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud wasn’t known for his running ability in his first season as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback. In fact, his lack thereof was a constant talking point for why he didn’t do so more often. He’s heard every complaint possible from fans and even his own friends and family teasing him about his willingness to do so. Entering his second year as an established quarterback, Stroud is hoping to use his legs more and has also done the necessary work to be able to do so.
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
614now.com
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening
Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
Big Ten announces new media rights deal worth over $7 billion with CBS, Fox and NBC
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and other Big Ten Conference athletic programs are expected to eventually reap $80-100 million annually in a new media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported the seven-year deal will bring in more than $7 billion over its duration. The...
What’s the most popular food-truck cuisine by state?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What’s the most popular food-truck cuisine?. The folks at shaneco.com - a Denver-based jewelry company, of all things – analyzed just that and determined tacos are popular. Ohio fell in line with that. The Buckeye state was one of 10 that has tacos as...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
How are Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jack Sawyer and Palaie Gaoteote IV progressing at Ohio State football’s Jack position?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the exception of an occasional stand-up pass rusher, Larry Johnson built his menacing Ohio State football defensive fronts with a standard four down lineman approach. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles brought with him a new wrinkle for that front — a hybrid defensive end/linebacker position...
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio
Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.
Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans- 'Walking In Memphis'
One of the most popular and beloved songs of the last few decades was written and produced by a guy from Cleveland, Ohio. Singer/songwriter Marc Cohn is the creator of Walking in Memphis, one of the biggest ‘recent classic’ songs around. If you’ve listened to adult contemporary radio...
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0