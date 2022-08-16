Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E Preston
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
chathamstartribune.com
Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair
The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
wfxrtv.com
Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
WSET
Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
WSET
Roanoke officer retires after 25 years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office thanked an officer for 25 years of service before retirement on Tuesday. "We are sad to see you go but hope you are enjoying retirement!!" RCSO said in a Facebook post. Robert Fitzgerald Sr. is graduating after 25 years and...
WSET
Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
WSET
W&L ends disposable water bottle sales, offers vouchers for free reusable bottle
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — It’s been estimated that Americans purchase 50 billion bottles of water every year. On the Washington and Lee University campus alone, 11,410 single-use bottles of water were purchased during the 2021-22 school year. For the 2022–23 school year, W&L has already eliminated the sale...
WSET
Cook Out expands, second location coming to Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A second Cook Out location has been announced for the Roanoke area. According to commercial real estate company, Cushman & Wakefield, Thalhimer, the new location will be at 2809 Franklin Road. The release said Cook Out purchased the new location for $590,000 from Impact Tax...
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
WSET
Wanted Brookneal man taken into custody, additional charges pending
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Travis Ramsey was taken into custody without incident on Thursday afternoon. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police Department, and the Brookneal Police Department will be conducting a joint investigation into several open cases possibly involving Ramsey.
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WSET
4 men 'defeat locks,' break into gaming machines at Appomattox convenience store
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Express Lane on Richmond Highway in Appomattox had a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said this happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff Donald Simpson said four men were involved in shoplifting from gaming machines at the store. “They were...
WSET
Deputies searching for man involved in Jeep theft from Walmart in Madison Heights
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a man they believe is involved in stealing a Jeep from an area Walmart. On August 17, deputies said the individual pictured below was involved in the theft of a vehicle from Walmart in Madison Heights.
WSET
'There's a lot of energy:' Central VA colleges welcome back students for start of semester
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's an exciting week for colleges in the Lynchburg area, as they welcome back both new and old faces to campus for the kick-off of the new semester. "Welcoming the world back to campus." That's the motto for the University of Lynchburg this semester. Aaron...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
