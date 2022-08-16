ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair

The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WSET

Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke officer retires after 25 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office thanked an officer for 25 years of service before retirement on Tuesday. "We are sad to see you go but hope you are enjoying retirement!!" RCSO said in a Facebook post. Robert Fitzgerald Sr. is graduating after 25 years and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill City#Strayer University
Boomer Magazine

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Cook Out expands, second location coming to Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A second Cook Out location has been announced for the Roanoke area. According to commercial real estate company, Cushman & Wakefield, Thalhimer, the new location will be at 2809 Franklin Road. The release said Cook Out purchased the new location for $590,000 from Impact Tax...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages

— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
VINTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WSET

Wanted Brookneal man taken into custody, additional charges pending

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Travis Ramsey was taken into custody without incident on Thursday afternoon. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police Department, and the Brookneal Police Department will be conducting a joint investigation into several open cases possibly involving Ramsey.
BROOKNEAL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy