Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Power line down on construction equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
dakotanewsnow.com
Riverfest at Fawick Park this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Downtown Sioux Falls Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz joined us this morning to talk about what to expect for this year’s Riverfest celebration on Saturday. In its 9th year, it will be held at Fawick Parl. There will be music and food vendors along with many activities for children. The event is free and runs from 4 pm to 11 pm.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate crash in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in northeast Sioux Falls. It happened near Interstate 2-29 and Benson Road. Traffic was blocked for some time. We are still waiting to hear from authorities, but it appears a semi and motorcycle were involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now is bringing you a developing story. Very few details have been released on the incident near the I-90/Highway 38 intersection between Hartford and Sioux Falls. Several...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
dakotanewsnow.com
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls School District launches new bus app
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly, the Sioux Falls School District aims to improve student’s safety and relieve stress for parents, all with the help of an app. The new technology would involve ID cards for students as well and an app called Stopfinder...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst a difficult time in finding child care in Sioux Falls, two more centers are announcing they’ll be closing their doors. After caring for kids for over 50 years, the Unit Methodist Church Preschool and Daycare at both Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist Churches will be ending their services on September 30th. Directors say it was a painful decision.
KELOLAND TV
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
dakotanewsnow.com
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. at Fawick Park. This is a new location due to construction at Cherapa Place, according to a press release from Downtown Sioux Falls. This annual event celebrates the Big Sioux River with live music, a variety of activities, over 10 food vendors, over 20 display vendors, adult beverages, and more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Heart Walk this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will be at Fawick Park this Saturday. Check-in will be at 8 am and the start time will be 9 am. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=7416. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Six Mile Road to reopen with new intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six Mile Road in eastern Sioux Falls will reopen to traffic on Thursday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road, which has been closed since June 21, will reopen from 26th Street to Madison Street. Crews moved the intersection between Six Mile...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Comments / 5