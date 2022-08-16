ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star prospect and ex-Alabama player, reportedly joins B1G program

Eyabi Anoma – a former 5-star prospect who began his career at Alabama – has been in the transfer portal. Now, he’s reportedly on the move to the B1G. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, Anoma is enrolled at Michigan. Chengelis also reported a team spokesperson confirmed Anoma is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Michigan football to add former five-star as grad transfer

If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying until you get your recruit of choice — even if it takes a good five years. It looks like that could be the case for Michigan football when it comes to a former five-star EDGE prospect in Eyabi Anoma, a player the Wolverines coveted badly, but lost out on to Alabama. Hailing from Michigan feeder school Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy — a school that has given the Wolverines Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore, and assistant head coach Biff Poggi, among others — Anoma was a primary focus of the staff’s 2017 satellite camp tour, with the stop at Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.
ANN ARBOR, MI
zagsblog.com

Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant breaks down top schools as another program enters the mix

After cutting his list to seven earlier this month, class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant says that a new school is entering the mix. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, said in an interview with ZAGSBLOG that Alabama is the latest school to start recruiting him.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program. On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Minnesota Gophers announce embarrassing promotion to draw fans

It appears the Minnesota Golden Gophers are having trouble selling tickets to their first two home games of the season, so they’re turning to a rather embarrassing promotion in order to fill the stands. The Gophers open the 2022 college football season with two home games against the New...
