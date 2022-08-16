If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying until you get your recruit of choice — even if it takes a good five years. It looks like that could be the case for Michigan football when it comes to a former five-star EDGE prospect in Eyabi Anoma, a player the Wolverines coveted badly, but lost out on to Alabama. Hailing from Michigan feeder school Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy — a school that has given the Wolverines Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore, and assistant head coach Biff Poggi, among others — Anoma was a primary focus of the staff’s 2017 satellite camp tour, with the stop at Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO