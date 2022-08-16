Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kirk Herbstreit's son Zak, loses his black stripe at Ohio State
It’s not a time-honored tradition, but one that was brought to Ohio State by former head coach Urban Meyer. As a Buckeye newcomer earns his way by showing the abilities, work ethic, and culture of what it means to wear the scarlet and gray, he has his black stripe removed to reveal the scarlet one down the middle of the helmet.
Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer lands a new job
After being fired from his position as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer went radio silent. Weeks and months went by and he hadn’t spoken to the media about his firing or tenure with the Vikings. Zimmer did somewhat break the silence when he was hired...
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin speaks on recent Cazaiah Holmes, Ken Talley departures
James Franklin wanted to clear the air about the recent transfer portal losses of RB Cazaiah Holmes and EDGE Ken Talley. He revealed what went into their decisions to transfer via Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. For Holmes, it was more a RB depth issue, according to Franklin. The team’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star prospect and ex-Alabama player, reportedly joins B1G program
Eyabi Anoma – a former 5-star prospect who began his career at Alabama – has been in the transfer portal. Now, he’s reportedly on the move to the B1G. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, Anoma is enrolled at Michigan. Chengelis also reported a team spokesperson confirmed Anoma is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.
Report: Michigan football to add former five-star as grad transfer
If at first you don’t succeed, keep trying until you get your recruit of choice — even if it takes a good five years. It looks like that could be the case for Michigan football when it comes to a former five-star EDGE prospect in Eyabi Anoma, a player the Wolverines coveted badly, but lost out on to Alabama. Hailing from Michigan feeder school Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy — a school that has given the Wolverines Blake Corum, Nikhai Hill-Green, Derrick Moore, and assistant head coach Biff Poggi, among others — Anoma was a primary focus of the staff’s 2017 satellite camp tour, with the stop at Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland.
zagsblog.com
Class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant breaks down top schools as another program enters the mix
After cutting his list to seven earlier this month, class of 2023 four-star guard Carl Cherenfant says that a new school is entering the mix. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard from Calvary Christian Academy (FL) and the Atlanta Xpress AAU program, said in an interview with ZAGSBLOG that Alabama is the latest school to start recruiting him.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Finebaum rips Notre Dame's No. 5 ranking in preseason AP Top 25: 'It's laughable'
When the preseason AP Top 25 dropped on Monday, Notre Dame came in at No. 5. That means the Week 1 matchup with Ohio State is a top-five matchup — but not everyone thinks the Fighting Irish should’ve been ranked that high. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News
The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program. On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: B1G 'not done expanding' after historic media rights announcement
Conference realignment rumors are still flowing in the world of college football. 1 of the newest rumors is that the B1G is not done expanding according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Sources tell McMurphy that even after the B1G media right deal with NBC, FOX, and CBS the conference...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
thecomeback.com
Minnesota Gophers announce embarrassing promotion to draw fans
It appears the Minnesota Golden Gophers are having trouble selling tickets to their first two home games of the season, so they’re turning to a rather embarrassing promotion in order to fill the stands. The Gophers open the 2022 college football season with two home games against the New...
Comments / 2