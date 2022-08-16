We had an absolutely gorgeous day at the market Saturday, Aug. 13 compared to last Wednesday when the skies opened up and almost flooded the market. Incredibly—rain and all—it was still a good market for the farmers last Wednesday. Jenny Fellenbaum said she sold 27 pints of figs in spite of the weather. This past Saturday made up for the inclement weather of last week with 61 vendors in attendance. There were so many vendors that Zach Henson couldn’t secure his normal spot—and that had us all in a tizzy. We are so used to looking for our favorite vendors in their consistent spot that the market seemed upside down for a while.

JASPER, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO