Summerville, GA

allongeorgia.com

Get in the Groove

Ryan and Melissa Faircloth are in the business of taking old, rundown things and making them pretty again. And that is just what the couple did in their latest project, The Groovy Nomad. The Dade County natives love their community. They said for years they drove by the rundown 1960’s...
DADE COUNTY, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Fan Favorites Shovels & Rope To Headline This Saturday's Riverfront Nights Concert

Riverfront Nights is welcoming Shovels & Rope to this week’s stage. The American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina is composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. They will be entertaining with blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock. They recently released their sixth album Manticore in February on Dualtone Records.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS 46

William Lee Golden and The Goldens to play GEM Theatre in Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden will appear with his sons the Goldens at the GEM Theatre in Calhoun Sept. 24. The group is set to release Golden Classics, a set that will compile 30 covers the family released earlier this year. Some of the songs covered include The Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Different members of the family are given their opportunity to shine across this massive collection of songs that impacted their careers.
CALHOUN, GA
WTVC

Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Terminus Wake Park

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Chase Andrews talks about how Terminus Wake Park is Georgia’s first cable wake facility designed for all ages and skill levels! We have two full-sized cable lakes, a Learn-to-Ride cable, and the Aqua Park – our inflatable obstacle course on the water. Stay connected...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
getnews.info

The Reputable Asphalt Paving Contractors in Rome GA

Rome Paving Experts is a top-rated asphalt paving contractor in Rome. The experienced paving experts handle all types of paving services, including asphalt repairs, installations and more. In a recent update, Rome Paving Experts highlighted the benefits of hiring the best paving contractor in Rome. Rome, GA – In a...
ROME, GA
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga Football Tickets: No Cash Sales at the Gate

J Mark Turner, Chattooga High School Assistant Principal / Athletic Director, released the following information regarding ticket purchases for Friday nights home football game. “Come out and support our Indians at our first home football game of the season Friday, August 19th @ 7:30pm. -Each CHS Student can purchase a...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
whiterivernow.com

Two people killed after multi-vehicle accident in Ravenden

A multi-vehicle accident near the Lawrence and Sharp county line has claimed the lives of two people. According to the Arkansas State Police, Kyle Robert Simmons, 30, of Hoxie, and Anna Marie Swearinger, 30, of Rome, Ga., were killed after a 2005 Cadillac driven by Simmons apparently crossed the centerline as it traveled south on Highway 63 in Ravenden and triggered a multi-vehicle accident.
RAVENDEN, AR
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Music#Ne Strawberry Mansion#Musicians#World Music#Live Music#Jazz#The Local Loans Building#Sugarville Bakery#American
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wcyb.com

Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
MARION COUNTY, TN
smokesignalsnews.com

Rain or shine Jasper Farmers Market is the place to shop

We had an absolutely gorgeous day at the market Saturday, Aug. 13 compared to last Wednesday when the skies opened up and almost flooded the market. Incredibly—rain and all—it was still a good market for the farmers last Wednesday. Jenny Fellenbaum said she sold 27 pints of figs in spite of the weather. This past Saturday made up for the inclement weather of last week with 61 vendors in attendance. There were so many vendors that Zach Henson couldn’t secure his normal spot—and that had us all in a tizzy. We are so used to looking for our favorite vendors in their consistent spot that the market seemed upside down for a while.
JASPER, GA
wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

