ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Comments / 15

Dump Trump
2d ago

Why don't CO's get charged for murder, when they bring most of the drugs into the prisons, they are dying from overdose daily?

Reply
6
Shorty
2d ago

as she should be charged she snuck it in and gave it to him he OD'd and died she should be responsible

Reply(2)
6
Related
wmot.org

Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hickman County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Dickson, TN
County
Hickman County, TN
Dickson County, TN
Crime & Safety
whopam.com

Tennessee man charged with DUI, assault of officer following crash

A Tennessee man sought on warrants is facing several new charges after he allegedly drove impaired and attempted to assault a police officer following an accident. Hopkinsville police responded to a collision at Pembroke Road and Bill Bryan Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and an arrest citation says 44-year old Gregory Thomason of Pegram, Tennessee smelled of alcohol and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle.
PEGRAM, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Murder#Drugs#Prison#Violent Crime#Tdoc
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft

A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy