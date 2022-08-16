Read full article on original website
Dump Trump
2d ago
Why don't CO's get charged for murder, when they bring most of the drugs into the prisons, they are dying from overdose daily?
6
Shorty
2d ago
as she should be charged she snuck it in and gave it to him he OD'd and died she should be responsible
Reply(2)
6
Jail visitor charged with murder after passing drugs to inmate with a kiss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested in Tennessee after corrections officials said she passed a deadly amount of drugs to an inmate while kissing him. Rachal Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
wmot.org
Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
actionnews5.com
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
