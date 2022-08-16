Victoria College Board adopts budget, property tax rate

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria College’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt the colleges operating budget and set the property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Following a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 15, the board set the property tax rate at 19.59 cents per $100 of taxable value. This is a decrease of nearly six percent from the current tax rate. The lower rate will increase VC’s revenue from property taxes an estimated three percent due to new property added to the tax roll this year.

According to the Victoria County Appraisal District’s certified property tax values for 2022, a homeowner who lives within VC’s taxing district will pay $195.90 for a home valued at $100,000, compared to $207.60 last year.

The $34.3 million budget includes a $320,000 reduction in health insurance costs. It also includes a $206,000 increase in personnel costs after factoring in salary adjustments and personnel changes. Eligible employees will receive a 2 percent cost-of-living salary adjustment and a 1.5 percent step increase in accordance with VC’s compensation plan, for a total 3.5 percent increase.

Tuition and fees, property taxes and state appropriations fund VC’s operating budget. State funding accounts for only 16.2 percent of the budget, compared to 24.1 percent 10 years ago.

VC’s Board of Trustees will hold its next regular meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.

Victoria College provided the above information.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit