Pega Appoints Naznine Tilak as Vice President of Learning, Development, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Woebot Health Appoints Robbert Zusterzeel as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy. Reporting to Founder and President Alison Darcy, Zusterzeel will lead the regulatory and scientific strategy for the company’s portfolio of behavioral health and regulated products to ensure they are founded on the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy. Woebot Health’s products include: the behavioral health solution Woebot; WB001, an investigational digital therapeutic for postpartum depression that was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021; and WB002, an investigational device intended for adolescent depression. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005218/en/ Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
PPG appoints Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6. Reporting directly to Irene Tasi, chief growth officer, Budde will lead the company’s digital strategy and execution to accelerate customer digital engagement with PPG. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005083/en/ PPG appointed Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Excellere Partners Announces Promotion
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Unertl to Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005782/en/ Justin Unertl, Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that Rishi Chohan has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail CPG for North America. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital transformation for existing and future clients in the financial services and retail industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005085/en/ SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America (Photo: Business Wire)
Marketing Executive Carol Goll Leaving ICM Partners to Join Range Media (Exclusive)
Carol Goll, a marketing executive and 15-year veteran at ICM Partners where she is a partner and head of global branded entertainment, is heading to Range Media, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. There, Goll will be a partner and head of brand marketing and endorsements focused on building out the management and brand development company’s corporate representation and branding divisions. Range Media Partners was formed in 2020 by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli, along with a number of agents with high-profile clients who left firms like CAA, UTA and WME to join the venture.More from The Hollywood...
Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
InMoment Appoints Experienced Technology Product Leader Sandeep Garg as Chief Product Officer
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, announced today that Sandeep Garg has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to bolster InMoment’s leading product strategy and development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005289/en/ Sandeep Garg, Chief Product Officer, InMoment leadership (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch
Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
Lenzing’s Harold Weghorst Talks Transparency and Brand Protection
Global cellulosic fiber firm Lenzing Group recently created a partnership with Red Points, a specialist in online IP infringement detection and removal, to strengthen its existing brand protection efforts globally and enable brand monitoring services. As Lenzing’s textile brands Tencel, Lenzing and Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel, continue to generate widespread demand from industry partners and customers worldwide, the company said it is becoming increasingly important to protect its trademarks and provide full visibility into the brands’ presence online. Sourcing Journal talked to Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, about the Red Points deal and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability
As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
freightwaves.com
Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO
Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective
The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
ADT Picks Ken Porpora As Finance Chief; Names Jeff Likosar To Newly Created Role
ADT Inc ADT has appointed Ken Porpora as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Jeff Likosar, who has been named to the newly created role of President, Corporate Development, and Chief Transformation Officer. Porpora has been with ADT for nearly twenty-five years, holding leadership roles across...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP joins mobile energy startup Booster as CTO; 1Password hires CPO
— Andrew Hamel, a Seattle-based tech vet who spent 11 years at Amazon in various vice president roles, joined mobile energy startup Booster as chief technology officer. Hamel worked at Amazon from 2008 to 2019, most recently as vice president of customer experience technology and machine learning. He joined Seattle startup LivePerson in 2020 as an executive vice president.
Fast Company
How to show employees the big picture of HR’s duties, priorities, and goals
In an old parable, a group of blind men was asked to describe an elephant by touching it. But because each man touched a different part of it—the tail, an ear, the trunk—they each came up with their own version of what they thought they were touching. Ultimately, they couldn’t agree on what the elephant actually was, much less understand the fullness of the animal in front of them.
Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Emilie Arel to Board of Directors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced the appointment of Emilie Arel, president and chief executive officer of Casper Sleep, to its board of directors, effective August 15, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005617/en/ Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Emilie Arel to Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Schrödinger Appoints Geoffrey Porges as Chief Financial Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. Dr. Porges brings to Schrödinger more than 30 years of experience in executive, advisory and investment roles within the biopharmaceutical industry. As Schrödinger’s CFO, he will lead all aspects of the company’s financial operations and investor relations and corporate affairs activities. He will also oversee business development and strategic planning for the company’s proprietary pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical collaborations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005061/en/ Schrödinger, whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road
Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
