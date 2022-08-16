ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pega Appoints Naznine Tilak as Vice President of Learning, Development, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Woebot Health Appoints Robbert Zusterzeel as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Woebot Health today announced that it has appointed Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., as Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy. Reporting to Founder and President Alison Darcy, Zusterzeel will lead the regulatory and scientific strategy for the company’s portfolio of behavioral health and regulated products to ensure they are founded on the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy. Woebot Health’s products include: the behavioral health solution Woebot; WB001, an investigational digital therapeutic for postpartum depression that was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021; and WB002, an investigational device intended for adolescent depression. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005218/en/ Robbert Zusterzeel, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice President of Regulatory Science and Strategy, Woebot Health (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

PPG appoints Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6. Reporting directly to Irene Tasi, chief growth officer, Budde will lead the company’s digital strategy and execution to accelerate customer digital engagement with PPG. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005083/en/ PPG appointed Brad Budde as vice president and chief digital officer, effective Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Excellere Partners Announces Promotion

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through recapitalizations and management buyouts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Unertl to Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005782/en/ Justin Unertl, Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Bassett
The Associated Press

SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that Rishi Chohan has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail CPG for North America. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital transformation for existing and future clients in the financial services and retail industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005085/en/ SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Marketing Executive Carol Goll Leaving ICM Partners to Join Range Media (Exclusive)

Carol Goll, a marketing executive and 15-year veteran at ICM Partners where she is a partner and head of global branded entertainment, is heading to Range Media, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. There, Goll will be a partner and head of brand marketing and endorsements focused on building out the management and brand development company’s corporate representation and branding divisions. Range Media Partners was formed in 2020 by former CAA agent and production executive Peter Micelli, along with a number of agents with high-profile clients who left firms like CAA, UTA and WME to join the venture.More from The Hollywood...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/ Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

InMoment Appoints Experienced Technology Product Leader Sandeep Garg as Chief Product Officer

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, announced today that Sandeep Garg has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to bolster InMoment’s leading product strategy and development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005289/en/ Sandeep Garg, Chief Product Officer, InMoment leadership (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Business Industry#Belonging#Pegasystems Inc#Marketing Technology News#Waters Corporation#Santander Bank#The University Of Texas#Christ University#Women S Money Matters
Fast Company

Research proves employees are most productive in hybrid work environments . . . but there’s a catch

Why do employers care so much about where people get their work done?. Typically, what we hear from business leaders is that they think workers are more productive in offices where they work in close physical proximity to each other. Recent research from Harvard Business School corroborates this presumption, at least according to one definition for productivity.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing’s Harold Weghorst Talks Transparency and Brand Protection

Global cellulosic fiber firm Lenzing Group recently created a partnership with Red Points, a specialist in online IP infringement detection and removal, to strengthen its existing brand protection efforts globally and enable brand monitoring services. As Lenzing’s textile brands Tencel, Lenzing and Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel, continue to generate widespread demand from industry partners and customers worldwide, the company said it is becoming increasingly important to protect its trademarks and provide full visibility into the brands’ presence online. Sourcing Journal talked to Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, about the Red Points deal and...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability

As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO

Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
pymnts

Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective

The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon VP joins mobile energy startup Booster as CTO; 1Password hires CPO

— Andrew Hamel, a Seattle-based tech vet who spent 11 years at Amazon in various vice president roles, joined mobile energy startup Booster as chief technology officer. Hamel worked at Amazon from 2008 to 2019, most recently as vice president of customer experience technology and machine learning. He joined Seattle startup LivePerson in 2020 as an executive vice president.
SEATTLE, WA
Fast Company

How to show employees the big picture of HR’s duties, priorities, and goals

In an old parable, a group of blind men was asked to describe an elephant by touching it. But because each man touched a different part of it—the tail, an ear, the trunk—they each came up with their own version of what they thought they were touching. Ultimately, they couldn’t agree on what the elephant actually was, much less understand the fullness of the animal in front of them.
JOBS
The Associated Press

Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Emilie Arel to Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced the appointment of Emilie Arel, president and chief executive officer of Casper Sleep, to its board of directors, effective August 15, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005617/en/ Macy’s, Inc. Appoints Emilie Arel to Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Schrödinger Appoints Geoffrey Porges as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. Dr. Porges brings to Schrödinger more than 30 years of experience in executive, advisory and investment roles within the biopharmaceutical industry. As Schrödinger’s CFO, he will lead all aspects of the company’s financial operations and investor relations and corporate affairs activities. He will also oversee business development and strategic planning for the company’s proprietary pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical collaborations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005061/en/ Schrödinger, whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Porges, MBBS., as chief financial officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road

Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy