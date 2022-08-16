Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2022 Best Places to Work
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
'This can't happen to anybody else': Elementary student dropped off at wrong bus stop in Athens
A little boy in Athens is home safe after being dropped off at the wrong bus stop. It happened Monday and was the first day 5-year-old Raylan had ever taken the bus to iAcademy at Athens Elementary School. His parents told WAAY 31 they aren't upset with the school, but...
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number One
Every year, The U.S. News and World Report compiles a list of the best places to live in the United States. They look at data from 150 different metropolitan areas and analyze key points to determine which towns and cities are desirable. The surrounding job market, housing costs, and overall quality of life are all key factors that are considered when determining their rankings.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hearing specialist hopeful FDA hearing aid rules will help more people
The FDA is making it easier for people to get over-the-counter hearing aids. FDA rule to enhance accessibility, affordability of OTC hearing aids. A Huntsville hearing instrument specialist and a hearing-aid user told WAAY 31 they hope the new ruling motivates more people to get help with hearing loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville’s first director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on his job, challenges and the future
Kenny Anderson is the city of Huntsville’s first director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He joined the city as Multicultural Affairs Officer in 2013. The Office of Multicultural Affairs transitioned into the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2021. Anderson recently participated in a question-and-answer...
Construction beginning on $52 million Cummings Research Park development
Construction is beginning on a first-of-its-kind development in Cummings Research Park and on an apartment community in Madison. According to Southern Exposure Reports, building permits were issued for both last week. Three permits for buildings totaling $52.5 million were issued to Bobo Development Group and Retail Specialists for the Arcadia...
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
theredstonerocket.com
Tour sparks students’ interest in Redstone activities
More than 30 students from colleges and universities visited Redstone Aug. 9 as part of a Leadership Greater Huntsville Spark Behind the Gate Local Government Day activity. Spark is a weeklong program designed for college students who are emerging leaders and want to learn more about their community and make a positive impact. The Leadership Greater Huntsville team worked with Garrison Public Affairs to coordinate the visit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital received $2 million in pandemic aid despite reporting $40 million in expenses
Covid-19 care from March 2021 to March 2022 cost Huntsville Hospital more than $40 million. The hospital submitted a claim for $40,880,208, but only $2,017,530 in aid has been disbursed, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. That money comes from second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Jeff Samz,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician
Hartselle Health Park welcomes pediatrician Daniel McNeill, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Dr. McNeill completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. While completing his UAB residency training at Children’s of Alabama, Dr. McNeill was recognized as a Rural Health Scholar.
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
Rollout for Artemis I mission happening Tuesday evening
The rollout is the process of moving the Space Launch System (SLS) Rocket and Orion Spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39 B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Life-threatening hazmat spill occurs in north Alabama town, evacuation urged
Updated at 3:33 p.m.: The intersection in Rainsville is expected to be closed until late Thursday night as crews continue cleanup of a hazardous materials spill in the northeast Alabama town. HazMat teams from Atlanta and Nashville are in route to the site, the DeKalb County EMA said. A voluntary evacuation at the intersection remains in place.
Huntsville bakery using cookies to give back to the community
Delicious cookies and a good cause is a match made in heaven - and a downtown Huntsville bakery is using its treats to raise money for a local charity.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County farmer wins excellence award
Joshua Melson of Morgan County won the Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture contest Aug. 6. At the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting in Montgomery. In December, Melson will receive a zero turn Grasshopper Lawnmower, sponsored by Corteva agriscience. He will also represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023. During the competition, participants showcase agriculture’s role in their lives and present solutions to major hurdles facing agriculture. The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham. Melson, left, is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Madison, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Muscle Shoals High School football team will have a game with Bob Jones High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Comments / 0