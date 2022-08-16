Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Jazz on the Lawn, Downtown @ Sundown and Movies in the Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s summer festival weekend in Clarksville, with three big summer mainstays coming up. Jazz on the Lawn: The next big show, featuring Tina Brown, is Saturday from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. Tyme opens at 3 p.m. and Tina Brown at 6:30. Tickets are $5 for adults, 17 and younger free.
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
clarksvillenow.com
Tickets on sale for Clarksville’s favorite pet-friendly event, Barks & Brews
Tickets are on sale now for Clarksville’s favorite pet-friendly event, Barks & Brews. The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Goobs Small Business Warehouse, located at 260 Needmore Road. Whether you are a dog owner or just a dog lover, all are...
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
clarksvillenow.com
Mrs. Ida B. McFadden
Mrs. Ida B. McFadden, age 78, of Clarksville passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Visitation Friday, August 19, 2022 12:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Greater Missionary Baptist Church. Interment 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.
clarksvillenow.com
Dolly Rymer
Dolly Rymer, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 16, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1952 in Richmond, IN to Leonard and Myrtle Evans Reece. Dolly was the epitome of an amazing “Army Wife”. She was a mentor to young military wives and fulfilled her civic duties by volunteering at the election polls. Dolly was a member at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and enjoyed teaching toddlers in Sunday school, as well as being involved in nursing home ministries.
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay art student immersed in opportunity, discovery of Hazel Smith fellowship
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In its second year, Austin Peay State University’s Hazel Smith Summer Research Fellowship again delivered “a wonderful opportunity” for a student to immerse herself in the university’s art collection. But the fellowship delivered even more than that to this year’s recipient –...
Sidewalk projects in Clarksville making community more walkable
Sidewalk projects in Clarksville are making the community more walkable.
clarksvillenow.com
TJ Love
Thomas John Dewey Love, age 25, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. A Memorial Motorcycle ride will be announced for his local friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 27 ,2022 in California. TJ entered this life on August 23, 1996, in...
Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile and More Join 2022 Pilgrimage Festival
Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and more are set to headline the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, running Sept. 24 and 25. Returning for the eighth year to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, the festival boasts more than 30 daily cultural performances and artists, including Brittney Spencer, Butch Walker, Better Than Ezra, Dawes, Elle King, and more during the two-day festival.
Tennessee Tribune
Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
clarksvillenow.com
John Michael Reeves
John M. Reeves, age 68, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Viewing Sunday, August 21, 2022 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. He was born October 2, 1953 in Clarksville to Charles Reeves and Sarah Grinstead Dubose....
clarksvillenow.com
Steven Suiter
Steve Suiter, age 69, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. Steve was born May 3, 1953, in Clarksville, TN, to the late J.D. Lewis and Lonita Wooten Lewis. No public service is planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510...
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
'I Dream of Weenie' moving to new East Nashville spot
For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new building in the neighborhood.
clarksvillenow.com
Elizabeth Suzanne Green
Elizabeth Suzanne Green, age 60, of Hopkinsville, KY passed away at her home on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Elizabeth was born on December 21, 1961, in Clarksville, TN to the late Edward Earl Brown and Mary Buchanan. Elizabeth loved to curl up and read an extraordinary book while enjoying her...
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
