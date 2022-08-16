KNWA Today: Girls on the Run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas has made it its mission to inspire young girls to be joyful and confident.

If you’d like to be a coach, applications close Tuesday, Aug. 17. Fall registration opens on Aug. 24.

GOTR is looking for home brewers to participate in its High Gravity Home Brewing Tasting and Competition.

Event details can be found on their website .

