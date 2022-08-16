Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's Ripple Theater Reopens September With "Circuit Rider’s Wife…The Musical"
After seven years of extensive renovation, on September 9th Brainerd's Ripple Theater will be re-opening with the award-winning "Circuit Rider's Wife...The Musical". Ripple Productions & Diversified Arts presents the musical theatre work about old-time religion in the mountains. This is the first time for the show to be in Chattanooga. The writers of the show were invited to produce the production as part of Ripple Theater's grand reopening.
chattanoogapulse.com
Fan Favorites Shovels & Rope To Headline This Saturday's Riverfront Nights Concert
Riverfront Nights is welcoming Shovels & Rope to this week’s stage. The American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina is composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. They will be entertaining with blends of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock. They recently released their sixth album Manticore in February on Dualtone Records.
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
wutc.org
“Give Way To The Wind” In Downtown Chattanooga
If you’re inside the Chattanooga Convention Center these days, look up - and you’ll see a colorful 3D mobile hanging up high, in front of the entrance of the main banquet room. “Give Way to the Wind” - which symbolizes the mulberry tree - is a collaboration between...
livability.com
The Brickyard: Where Fun is Serious Business
The Brickyard lets entrepreneurs work and work out. Like any other venture capital fund, Brickyard writes big checks to help entrepreneurs in Chattanooga. launch their businesses. But Brickyard is also a club where members can share ideas, work at a desk or. work out in the gym. “Fighters go to...
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Tues 8/16/22
Josiah Golson on “Festival” at Stove Works in Chattanooga. Ann Treadwell on the Chattanooga Jewish Film Series. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
The Daily South
From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack
In the South, it's well known that MoonPies were created at and are still made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee. If you're in Mobile, Ala., or any Mardi Gras party throughout the Deep South for that matter, you may associate the marshmallowy treat with the spring holiday. But the history of the MoonPie is much more storied.
utc.edu
Loading up, loading in: Students arrive on Move In Day
Junior. Early College High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Majoring in pre-professional biology. Most important item: “My plants —a money tree, a Swiss cheese plant, a Chinese money plant, a succulent, a tasso and I don’t know what the last one is.”. Kendall Heath, right. Freshman. McMinn County...
tmpresale.com
My Fair Lady (Touring) at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga Feb 03, 2023 – presale password
The My Fair Lady (Touring) presale code everyone has been waiting for is up and ready for our members! During this exclusive presale you have got an opportunity to buy show tickets before the general public. If you don’t get your tickets to My Fair Lady (Touring)’s show in Chattanooga...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Wednesday, August 17th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 16th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
WTVC
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
chattanoogapulse.com
Erlanger To Host Survivin’ & Thrivin’ Cancer Survivorship Symposium In September
Erlanger Health System announces registration is now open for the first ever Survivin’ & Thrivin’, a cancer survivorship symposium, to be held on Saturday, September 17. This inaugural event is designed for women impacted by cancer. Hear from a variety of women’s specialists, including Dr. Beth Snell and Dr. Shae Connor, on topics such as sexual health after cancer treatment and strategies for stress relief to exercise and nutrition.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF
Rezoning Request for North Hickory Valley Property Denied
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After forming a petition of more than a thousand signatures against the rezoning of property off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley road, opponents of the development had an opportunity to celebrate when the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted no on the rezoning request. “Really,...
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
chattanoogapulse.com
International Cast Brings Nutcracker! Magic Of Christmas Ballet To Chattanooga
On this 30th Anniversary tour, an all-star, award winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet back to Chattanooga, Nov. 21, at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said the classic Christmas ballet with its cast of international...
