When pharmacists dispense tablets or capsules they commonly advise when and how often to take them, and if this needs to be with or without food. You generally don’t hear them tell you to lean to one side when swallowing. But preliminary research from Johns Hopkins University in the United States suggests this might improve how fast your medicine is absorbed and gets to work. The results are based on a computer simulation, rather than in actual patients, and may not equate to the real world. So it’s too early to suggest you strike a yoga pose when taking your medicine....

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO