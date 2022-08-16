ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season

Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
ATHENS, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Recruiting Board Corner: Georgia Football recruit Joenel Aguero Commitment Day

Top rated safety Joenel Aguero committed to Georgia. Huge for the state of Massachusetts!. The four star prospect had offers from Miami, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and a rack of others. The Lynn, Mass. native chose the Georgia Bulldogs and you can see the behind the scenes commitment of the young man! Go Dawgs!
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red And Black#American Football#College Football
WGAU

High school football kicks off tonight in Athens

Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2

The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
travelawaits.com

How To Spend A Luxurious Weekend On Gorgeous Lake Oconee, Georgia

Deep in the piney woods, surrounded by the Oconee National Forest, Lake Oconee feels extremely remote, despite being only an hour and a half from Atlanta. This oasis, in shades of green and blue, contrasts harmoniously with the bright red Georgia clay; the beauty of both the natural landscape and premier golf courses charms visitors and locals alike.
GREENSBORO, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
SNELLVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy