dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Recruiting Board Corner: Georgia Football recruit Joenel Aguero Commitment Day
Top rated safety Joenel Aguero committed to Georgia. Huge for the state of Massachusetts!. The four star prospect had offers from Miami, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and a rack of others. The Lynn, Mass. native chose the Georgia Bulldogs and you can see the behind the scenes commitment of the young man! Go Dawgs!
247Sports
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris remains ineligible following transfer to Valdosta
One of Georgia's top-rated high school football players will likely be watching from the sidelines this fall, and not due to injury. Gabriel Harris, a four-star defensive end who transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta for his senior year, lost his appeal to the Georgia High School ...
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
Athens, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Social Circle Middle School football team will have a game with Athens Academy on August 16, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
travelawaits.com
How To Spend A Luxurious Weekend On Gorgeous Lake Oconee, Georgia
Deep in the piney woods, surrounded by the Oconee National Forest, Lake Oconee feels extremely remote, despite being only an hour and a half from Atlanta. This oasis, in shades of green and blue, contrasts harmoniously with the bright red Georgia clay; the beauty of both the natural landscape and premier golf courses charms visitors and locals alike.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
