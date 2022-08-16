BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today’s high hit 103 degrees! That makes 20 days this summer with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. The last time this happened was in the summer of 2003. The high also broke the record for this day of 102 degrees set back in 2020. It’s not the hottest temperature that we have seen in Boise, but, it makes for a heat wave that just keeps on giving. If the high hits the century mark tomorrow, this will break the old record of 20 days set back in 2003.

