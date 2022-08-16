Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
AOL Corp
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
KIVI-TV
Boise ties record for excess heat
BOISE, Idaho — More than 59 million Americans lived with excessive heat Wednesday, including here in Idaho. Temperatures rose above 100 degrees for the 20th time this summer in Boise, tying a record from 2003 when we also saw 20 days that hot. Idaho might break that record Thursday...
Is There an Idaho Werewolf Hunting in Hells Canyon?
There is a youtube channel called Dogman Encounters with over 90,000 subscribers. The host interviews people who tell accounts about encounters with werewolves. Episode 342 features pastor in Twin Falls who has an intense story about his and his families encounter with a werewolf. In his testimony he says at...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage
Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?
Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Need more evidence of climate change, Idaho? Look no further than the ER.
Dr. Ethan Sims spends many of his days and nights in the emergency rooms of St. Luke’s Health System. He also heads Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. Sad to say, he and his colleagues in Idaho and across the globe see too many links between climate change and health care crises.
Post Register
We hit two records today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Today’s high hit 103 degrees! That makes 20 days this summer with temperatures at or above 100 degrees. The last time this happened was in the summer of 2003. The high also broke the record for this day of 102 degrees set back in 2020. It’s not the hottest temperature that we have seen in Boise, but, it makes for a heat wave that just keeps on giving. If the high hits the century mark tomorrow, this will break the old record of 20 days set back in 2003.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
Here Are the Top 3 Most Underrated Trucks in Idaho (Are You Driving One of These?)
I’ve written before about The Most Popular Trucks in Idaho... but what are some of the most underrated trucks? I’ve seen some of these trucks (below) in Idaho, but definitely not as much as I see the F-150. HotCars recently published a list of 10 Underrated Trucks &...
It’s Great That Boise Is Getting An In-N-Out, But Here’s The Burger We Need
All of Idaho is talking about it. We've been waiting so very patiently, and it's finally coming our way. In-N-Out Burger will be arriving to Boise in the next year or so. It's something to be excited about. There's no doubt that it's one of the best burgers in the country.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Post Register
Idaho Adventures: The fair, a rodeo, hop rod show, and fun times with cats
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer isn’t over yet. Check out some of these Idaho Adventures. For 125 years, generations of Idahoans have been visiting the Western Idaho Fair. It opens Friday at noon. With a donation of two cans of food that will benefit the Idaho Foodbank, entrance to the fair on Friday only from noon until 2 p.m. is free thanks to CBS2. This year’s fair includes carnival rides, animals, musical performances, food, and much more. Learn more about the fair by clicking HERE.
Post Register
No increase in endowment distributions to Idaho schools next year
BOISE — Distributions to schools and other beneficiaries from the state endowment will be frozen next year at this year’s level, due to investment losses in the fund in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That means total distributions from the endowment in fiscal year 2024 will...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing Opens Thursday-Fish Counts Indicate Run Could Double Last Year’s
The fall chinook salmon season in Idaho starts on Thursday. The Snake and Clearwater Rivers open up along with the Middle and South Forks of the Clearwater. The North Fork of the Clearwater opens for chinook on September 1st. Up to three adults can be kept daily with no limits on jacks.
Famous People Idahoans Say They’d Want to Go to Lunch with!
What famous person would you want to have lunch with?. This is always a fascinating question to ask people, and I’ve loved seeing your interesting responses. Curious about who y’all would want to meet, I posted a few questions on Facebook and Instagram Polls asking you to share with me who (which famous person) you'd like to go on a lunch date with, where you would take them, and what you would like to do!
Comments / 0