Tuscaloosa, AL

apr.org

Chris Stewart filling in for, not replacing, Tide legend Eli Gold

The radio show "Hey Coach" will have a new fill-in host starting today. Broadcaster Chris Stewart will temporarily take over for Eli Gold, the long-time voice of Alabama Football. Gold dealing with health issues and will not be on the show or calling games to start the fall. He’s been the play-by-play voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal

Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Participation Trophy#Crimson Tide#American Football#College Football
Nick 97.5

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy

The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

