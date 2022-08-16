Read full article on original website
Former Alabama 5-star heads to Michigan, his 4th school: report
The winding road of a former top Alabama recruit took another interesting turn Wednesday. Eyabi Anoma, a five-star member of the 2018 Crimson Tide signing class, is now headed to Michigan, according to On3.com. It would be the fourth stop in a college career that began with high potential. The...
A-List No. 1: Thompson 5-star DL Peter Woods is a no-risk commit for Clemson
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. The first football jersey Peter Woods ever wore as a 5-year-old had Warriors printed across the front. But despite...
Alabama Football: Three reasons Bryce Young won’t win the Heisman
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young exceeded lofty expectations to keep the Heisman Trophy in Tuscaloosa in 2021, his first year as a starter. I think it’s unlikely that Bryce repeats as the Heisman winner, but it’s not because I’m not confident in the signal caller. I agree...
Everything Nick Saban Said Ahead of Alabama's Second Scrimmage
Saban met with the media following the Crimson Tide's 12th practice of fall camp.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's 12th preseason practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its 12th practice of the preseason on Wednesday on the Thomas-Drew Fields. Shortly after the two-hour workout, head coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility. Below is everything that Saban said. "I guess the message I have...
Nick Saban Prepping Alabama for Its Next Football Evolution
In 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, the coach has won national championships with stifling defenses and wide-open offenses. So what will he do next?
Chris Stewart filling in for, not replacing, Tide legend Eli Gold
The radio show "Hey Coach" will have a new fill-in host starting today. Broadcaster Chris Stewart will temporarily take over for Eli Gold, the long-time voice of Alabama Football. Gold dealing with health issues and will not be on the show or calling games to start the fall. He’s been the play-by-play voice of the Crimson Tide since 1988.
WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Elmore starred in high school, at Alabama in three sports
Despite his accolades on the high school level, signing a three-sport scholarship to attend the University of Alabama and later becoming a successful football coach and athletic director, Grady Elmore has a hard time talking about himself. “I’ve never been one to spout on what I did or what I...
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gains new NIL deal
Bryce Young is on top of every compensation opportunity that is available in this NIL climate. As the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for Alabama football, he recently partnered with Dollar Shave Club. Young, a junior quarterback, returns after setting single-season school records for passing yards (4,872), touchdown passes (47), and...
‘I’m not scared’: A.J. Gates packs a punch in compact size
A.J. Gates has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The running back received the brunt of opposing defenses in a run-heavy offense at Mountain Brook (Ala.) before eschewing multiple local offers to walk on at Alabama and into a loaded backfield. Despite being a member of one...
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
Former Bama Softball Star Named Sportswoman of the Year Finalist
Former Alabama softball player, Haylie McCleney, was recently named a finalist for the Sportswoman of the year by the Women’s Sports Foundation. McCleney is one of twenty finalists on the list and one of ten that made the list in the team sport category. According to the website, The...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy
The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
