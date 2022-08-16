Read full article on original website
Injured Little League player from Utah out of ICU, takes two steps with help
Less than a week after a severe head injury that required surgery, a Little League baseball player from Utah has been moved from the ICU into a regular room at a Pa. hospital. Easton Oliverson’s parents, Jace and Nancy said on Facebook that Easton, 12, “has been sitting up in a chair and was able to stand up and take two steps with support.”
Pa. team comes up with perfect gift for Little League players to take home
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Each year Little League World Series players head home with swag that includes their series uniform, a bat and batting gloves. The swag this year includes something unrelated to baseball and not from the Little League organization or one of its sponsors.
Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit. Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside...
First day of Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fans have been pouring into the Little League World Series grounds for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long time coming. The world series games haven’t been open to the public in two years so as you can see behind me, there are a lot of people in […]
COVID-19 hits Little League World Series teams but games will proceed on schedule
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Players on more than one of the Little League World Series teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. Little League International confirmed that Tuesday but would not disclose the number of players or the teams, citing privacy reasons.
How to Watch Little League Baseball World Series on August 17 | Channel, Stream, Preview
One of the most historic tournaments in sports begins once again in South Williamsport, as some of the best youth baseball players compete in the annual Little League World Series. This will also be the first tournament since 2019 to feature international teams, due to the pandemic. U.S. BRACKET. Tennessee...
Stores we wish for; injured boy gets a smile; Wildcat’s last ride: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 18, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 86; Low: 64. Partly sunny. Wish list: There are stores that central Pennsylvanians love but can’t get to easily. Here’s a list of about three dozen places we’d like to see open in the region.
butlerradio.com
LLWS underway in Williamsport/Hollidaysburg team plays tonight
The Little League World Series began yesterday in Williamsport. In the United States bracket -Tennessee defeated Massachusetts 5-3. Hawaii defeated Washington 11-1. The opening game of the day saw Curacao defeat Nicaragua 2-0 in the International Bracket. Canada defeated Australia 7-0. Among the games today will be the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania facing the team from Texas at 7pm. The games are being televised on ESPN.
Little Leaguer player improves; limits put on park hunting; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. High: 83; Low: 62. Partly cloudy. Hazing allegations: A Middletown area parent was the sole voice of outrage at the school board meeting last night, saying “nobody is happy” about the district’s handling and response to a report of hazing by some high school football players.
Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners
Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
Pa. police officer, Ironman athlete who beat cancer dies in bicycle crash: reports
A veteran police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died in a bicycle crash on Saturday in Lancaster County, according to multiple media reports. According to LancasterOnline, state police said Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt...
WGAL
Penn State Football suffers blow to roster
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
Mount Carmel native and Hallmark super-fan turned her hobby into career
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Jacklyn Collier turned being a Hallmark Channel super-fan into her career. For years, her podcast, the Bubbly Sesh, was Hallmark Channel's official podcast. We met Jackie and her sister Cassie in 2019 when Hallmark Channel picked up the rom-com movie-themed board game the girls created. And this weekend, you can watch this Northumberland County native star in UpTV's newest movie.
Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident
A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
WNEP-TV 16
Super 16 Countdown: Top high school football teams of 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tune in to Newswatch 16 at 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm from August 16 - 25 as we unveil the Super 16 preseason rankings. Then, check back each Monday night throughout the season to see updated Super 16 rankings. Newswatch 16 Sports, ScoreStream and YOU are...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
