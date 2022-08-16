ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

WBRE

First day of Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fans have been pouring into the Little League World Series grounds for the first time since 2019. It’s been a long time coming. The world series games haven’t been open to the public in two years so as you can see behind me, there are a lot of people in […]
butlerradio.com

LLWS underway in Williamsport/Hollidaysburg team plays tonight

The Little League World Series began yesterday in Williamsport. In the United States bracket -Tennessee defeated Massachusetts 5-3. Hawaii defeated Washington 11-1. The opening game of the day saw Curacao defeat Nicaragua 2-0 in the International Bracket. Canada defeated Australia 7-0. Among the games today will be the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania facing the team from Texas at 7pm. The games are being televised on ESPN.
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League names Coach of the Year Award winners

Little League has announced 2022 Coach of the Year Award winners—the coaches to watch for this World Series. The recognitions are made possible through a partnership between Little League and Lance, the snack brand known for its sandwich crackers. The winners will be honored on-site at this year’s Little League World Series and awarded a $5,000 prize toward future programming for their league. ...
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
WGAL

Penn State Football suffers blow to roster

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
Newswatch 16

Mount Carmel native and Hallmark super-fan turned her hobby into career

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Jacklyn Collier turned being a Hallmark Channel super-fan into her career. For years, her podcast, the Bubbly Sesh, was Hallmark Channel's official podcast. We met Jackie and her sister Cassie in 2019 when Hallmark Channel picked up the rom-com movie-themed board game the girls created. And this weekend, you can watch this Northumberland County native star in UpTV's newest movie.
PennLive.com

Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident

A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
WNEP-TV 16

Super 16 Countdown: Top high school football teams of 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tune in to Newswatch 16 at 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm from August 16 - 25 as we unveil the Super 16 preseason rankings. Then, check back each Monday night throughout the season to see updated Super 16 rankings. Newswatch 16 Sports, ScoreStream and YOU are...
PennLive.com

Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Newswatch 16

Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

