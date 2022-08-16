ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Current

Jefferson/Kennedy girls hockey adds Richfield to the cooperative in 2022-23

By by Jason Olson
 2 days ago

Cooperative will compete in the eight-team Metro West Conference

Richfield Public Schools unanimously passed a motion to enter into a girls hockey cooperative with Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy during its Aug. 1 meeting.

The cooperative helps align girls hockey offerings in both communities as they partner with the youngest teams at 6U through the high school varsity programs.

Richfield was part of a cooperative with Holy Angels, an agreement which ended as they would have moved up a class from A to AA based on enrollment numbers.

“This makes sense from a community standpoint with our girls already playing with Bloomington,” Richfield Activities Director Chris Peterson said. “And their coach Mark Johnson wants to work with the youth organization to foster those relationships so they have a positive experience to one day want to play for the high school program.

“As a coach, you’ve been there and it totally makes sense to do that. We are thankful to have willing partners with Jefferson and Kennedy who were all for it and were super positive.”

Peterson also coached the Spartans girls hockey team in the mid-2000s.

Johnson said the coop will at least “Open up the door to see what we can do [to get more kids out to play hockey].”

Johnson introduced a new youth summer camp at Bloomington Ice Garden this summer with 52 registered girls between the U15 and high school ages. Another 26 campers registered at the U10-12 levels and a dozen girls at the U6-8 levels.

“We all had a lot of fun, so much enjoyment on the ice,” Johnson said. “There is a big group of kids coming in so we will see that there is competition and they will need to up their game a little bit.”

Johnson is a proud Richfield High School alum and also coached in the program in its infancy in the 1990s working with the JV and varsity.

