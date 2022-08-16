Read full article on original website
Related
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
2 Top Dow Stocks to Buy on the Dip, and 1 to Brush Aside
Which Dow components are worth buying right now?
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq slip, Disney lifts Dow, oil jumps to $94 level
Coverage for this event has ended. Johnson & Johnson to discontinue talc-based baby powder. Johnson & Johnson is discontinuing talc-based baby powder next year. "As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio." J&J says the transition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Stocks on Wall Street bounced back from an early slide and closed higher Monday, extending the market's recent winning ways as investors look ahead to several updates from retailers this week.
Short Sellers Are Ramping Up Their Bets Against Tech Stocks: Analyst Says This May Be A 'Bear Rally'
The technology sector has taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors bet that rising interest rates could weigh on tech stock growth rates. Tech short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggests short sellers expect more weakness ahead for tech stocks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
biztoc.com
U.S. stock futures slip from 3-month highs as traders await Fed minutes and retail sales data
U.S. stock futures fell back from recent highs as bulls held their fire ahead of the release of Fed minutes later on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures ES00 ES00,0.59%dipped 15 points, or 0.4% to 4293. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, 0.40%fell 83 points,or 0.2% to 34034. Nasdaq 100 futures NQ00,.75%eased 67 points,Or 0.5% to 13591.
Earnings Previews: Lowe’s, Target and TJX
Before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, three retailers will be reporting quarterly earnings. Here is a look at what analysts expect.
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly lower Wednesday as drops by big technology companies wiped out the S&P 500′s gains for the week. The benchmark index fell 0.7%, snapping a three-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 1.3%. Small-company stocks fell...
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Futures Fall: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next
Home Depot and Walmart set to report earnings Tuesday. Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. Discount retailer Wal-Mart extended its winning streak to seven days. Fed minutes and U.S. retail sales will be released on Wednesday, followed by Q2 results. Walmart Q2 earnings are expected to...
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones surged around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A. Data on housing starts and permits for...
US News and World Report
Stocks End Higher on Wall Street After More Choppy Trading
Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street ended with modest gains for stocks Thursday and the benchmark S&P 500 barely back into the green for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It's now up 0.1% for the week.
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%
Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
Cisco Systems Rallies Off Q4 Earnings: 4 Analysts Break Down The Print
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 1 cent per share, on revenues of $13.1 billion, ahead of the Street expectations of $12.7 billion. Here's what the sell side has to say after the print. JMP Securities On Cisco Systems.
Earnings Previews: Applied Materials, Deere, Foot Locker, Ross Stores
After U.S. markets close Thursday or before they reopen on Friday, these four companies will report quarterly results.
Investors no longer 'apocalyptically bearish', BofA poll says
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Investors are still bearish but no longer "apocalyptically" so, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers in August, as hopes rise inflation and interest rates shocks will end in the coming quarters.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0