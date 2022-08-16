ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $150.51 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares rose 0.8% to $133.69 in after-hours trading.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $26.09 billion before the opening bell. Target shares rose 1% to $181.95 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Futures Fall: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next

Home Depot and Walmart set to report earnings Tuesday. Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. Discount retailer Wal-Mart extended its winning streak to seven days. Fed minutes and U.S. retail sales will be released on Wednesday, followed by Q2 results. Walmart Q2 earnings are expected to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones surged around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A. Data on housing starts and permits for...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks End Higher on Wall Street After More Choppy Trading

Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street ended with modest gains for stocks Thursday and the benchmark S&P 500 barely back into the green for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It's now up 0.1% for the week.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Lower, Cisco, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Apple And Home Sales In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower In Fed Minutes Wake. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Thursday, while the dollar held onto gains against its global peers, as investors picked through details of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that suggest a hawkish approach to rate hikes heading into the final months of the year.
STOCKS
