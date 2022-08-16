ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire

Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person injured in Kittanning fire

One person was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Kittanning, authorities said. Crews responded to scene in the 500 block of North Water Street just before 5 a.m. Armstrong County dispatchers said one person suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. Crews are still on the...
KITTANNING, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash

One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating after body pulled from river near Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in the Ohio River on the North Shore.River Rescue got the call around 7:10 a.m. for a body in the river near Art Rooney Avenue, just outside of Acrisure Stadium.The Allegheny County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced the person dead. They will determine the person's identity and how they died.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen burned in Kittanning house fire

KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
KITTANNING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman killed in Cecil fire identified

A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
CECIL TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny River#Pittsburgh Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital

A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
PITCAIRN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 seriously hurt in crash at interchange of routes 22, 66 in Salem

One person was critically injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Salem that snarled traffic for hours at the interchange of routes 66 and 22. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Route 66 under the bridge that carries Route 22 over the highway, Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti.
SALEM, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Fentanyl, crystal meth seized in raid at New Kensington home

Police charged two New Kensington men with conspiring to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine after significant amounts of the drugs were confiscated during a raid at one of their homes Monday evening. Andrew Michael Slywczuk, 38, of the 400 block of Charles Avenue and Shawnti Eugene Shifflett, 26, of the 500...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident

A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 people killed in Armstrong County crash identified

State police have identified the three people killed after a head-on crash Monday in Hovey Township, just north of Parker in Armstrong County. They are Holly Tweed, 37, of Butler; Lindsay Scott, 24, of Bruin; and Jason Redenbach, 39, of Butler. None were wearing a seat belt, according to police.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy