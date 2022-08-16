Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire
Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 person injured in Kittanning fire
One person was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Kittanning, authorities said. Crews responded to scene in the 500 block of North Water Street just before 5 a.m. Armstrong County dispatchers said one person suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. Crews are still on the...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
Pittsburgh Police investigating after body pulled from river near Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in the Ohio River on the North Shore.River Rescue got the call around 7:10 a.m. for a body in the river near Art Rooney Avenue, just outside of Acrisure Stadium.The Allegheny County medical examiner was called to the scene and pronounced the person dead. They will determine the person's identity and how they died.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Teen burned in Kittanning house fire
KITTANNING, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Armstrong County Tuesday morning. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 500 block of North Water Street in Kittanning. Kittanning Fire Department No. 4 Chief Earl Kline said the people living inside the home were all out when their crews arrived. He said a teenage boy had burns to his arms and was taken to UPMC Mercy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman killed in Cecil fire identified
A woman killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Cecil was identified by the Washington County Coroner. Rose Churray, 81, was pronounced dead after a fire at her home along Swihart Road. Emergency crews from six companies responded to the home just before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby observed...
Buggy driver flown from crash in Volant
A 26-year-old driver of a buggy was hurt after he was hit by a tanker truck hauling milk.
Person hit by train in California Borough, taken to area hospital
CALIFORNIA BOROUGH, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in California Borough on Tuesday. According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the railroad tracks near the intersection of Union Street and 1st Street at around 9:15 p.m. for the incident.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man gets 11 to 22 years in heroin-induced hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Bell Acres
Everything about Kate Brown’s life has changed since her husband Curt was killed cycling in Bell Acres two years ago after being struck by a motorist who was high on heroin. She said she lost her best friend and husband of nearly 22 years. She now has four separate...
Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say rear-end crash at stop light on Route 66 in Salem sent 1 to hospital
A Pitcairn man was hospitalized Wednesday after his car was rear-ended at the interchange of routes 66 and 22 in Salem, according to state police. John Farally, 56, of Pitcairn, was waiting at a stop light on Route 66 north at 6:30 a.m. when the Mazda 3 he was driving was hit from behind. A BMW being driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City, did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 seriously hurt in crash at interchange of routes 22, 66 in Salem
One person was critically injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Salem that snarled traffic for hours at the interchange of routes 66 and 22. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Route 66 under the bridge that carries Route 22 over the highway, Forbes Road Fire Chief Bob Rosatti.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man found shot in Penn Hills, shooting believed to have begun in Pittsburgh
A man was taken to a hospital after being shot twice Wednesday afternoon in an incident that started in Pittsburgh and continued into Penn Hills, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. for a shooting along the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills.
81-year-old woman dies in Washington County house fire
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Washington County, a Cecil Township fire chief at the scene told Channel 11. The Washington County Coroner identified the woman who died as Rose Churray, 81. The 911 call for the fire at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Fentanyl, crystal meth seized in raid at New Kensington home
Police charged two New Kensington men with conspiring to sell fentanyl and methamphetamine after significant amounts of the drugs were confiscated during a raid at one of their homes Monday evening. Andrew Michael Slywczuk, 38, of the 400 block of Charles Avenue and Shawnti Eugene Shifflett, 26, of the 500...
explore venango
Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man breaks leg in Cedar Creek Park accident
A man was rescued after breaking his leg in a fall on Sunday afternoon at Westmoreland County’s Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver Township. The unidentified man was hiking the Gorge Trail when the accident happened, according to the Rostraver Central Fire Department Facebook page. The post said RCFD units were dispatched for a rescue along with crews from Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 people killed in Armstrong County crash identified
State police have identified the three people killed after a head-on crash Monday in Hovey Township, just north of Parker in Armstrong County. They are Holly Tweed, 37, of Butler; Lindsay Scott, 24, of Bruin; and Jason Redenbach, 39, of Butler. None were wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
