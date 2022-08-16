The company's second quarter was impressive, with big gains on both the top and bottom lines. Third-quarter guidance was a bit of a different story, though. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO