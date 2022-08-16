ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment
Motley Fool

This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally

Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end.
Motley Fool

These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Bank of America combines Buffett's love of banks and dividends with the bullish trend in fintech. Amazon's cloud and ad growth likely drew the interest of Buffett and his team.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

Honeywell's investments in growth technologies are starting to pay off. PTC is a crucial player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Google owner Alphabet's dominant position in search and vast cash reserves allows it to develop its cloud business.
Motley Fool

Why Canaan Stock Crept Higher Today

The company's second quarter was impressive, with big gains on both the top and bottom lines. Third-quarter guidance was a bit of a different story, though.
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

The Shopify metaverse experience can give customers a better feel for the products they buy. Zoom meeting participants can have a "face-to-face" experience with faraway colleagues.
Motley Fool

Why Genius Brands Stock Was Falling This Week

Genius Brands' revenue jumped 843% in its second quarter.
Motley Fool

3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort

Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to build wealth. Small steps can add up to significant earnings over time. With the right strategy, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.
Benzinga

Delaware Investments: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delaware Investments VFL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.5 per share. On Thursday, Delaware Investments will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
