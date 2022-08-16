Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
This Tech Stock May Plunge Sooner Than Later Following Its Impressive Rally
Qorvo's results and guidance weren't great thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market. The chipmaker's reliance on Chinese smartphone companies is turning out to be a problem. Investors should look for other semiconductor stocks as Qorvo's weakness could bring its rally to an end. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders
Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Bank of America combines Buffett's love of banks and dividends with the bullish trend in fintech. Amazon's cloud and ad growth likely drew the interest of Buffett and his team. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Kohl's Stock Was Falling Earlier Today
A weaker economic environment led management to lower its full-year outlook.
Got $100? Buy the Dip on This Beaten-Down Growth Stock
The latest stock-market correction has created many one-off buying opportunities for investors, particularly within the consumer discretionary sector.
This Dividend Stock Could Be a Superb Wealth Compounder
The health insurer has made shareholders much richer over the last decade.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn
Honeywell's investments in growth technologies are starting to pay off. PTC is a crucial player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Google owner Alphabet's dominant position in search and vast cash reserves allows it to develop its cloud business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
2 Top Stocks to Buy During a Bear Market (And It's Not Even Close)
A bear market also brings about good buying opportunities, provided you choose wisely.
Motley Fool
Why Canaan Stock Crept Higher Today
The company's second quarter was impressive, with big gains on both the top and bottom lines. Third-quarter guidance was a bit of a different story, though. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
The Shopify metaverse experience can give customers a better feel for the products they buy. Zoom meeting participants can have a "face-to-face" experience with faraway colleagues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
Why Genius Brands Stock Was Falling This Week
Genius Brands' revenue jumped 843% in its second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Analyst Downgrades Verizon Calling It A Bigger Loser Compared To AT&T, Cuts Price Target By 26%
The Verizon Analyst: MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett downgraded Verizon Communications Inc VZ to Underperform from Market Perform with a $41 price target, down from $55. The Verizon Takeaways: AT&T Inc T has accelerated its subscriber growth, but at the cost of repeatedly cutting its free cash flow and dividend coverage...
Motley Fool
3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort
Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to build wealth. Small steps can add up to significant earnings over time. With the right strategy, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Delaware Investments: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delaware Investments VFL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.5 per share. On Thursday, Delaware Investments will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Comments / 0