The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
US stocks bottomed in June but the market could drop again if the Fed remains overly aggressive, Jeremy Siegel said Tuesday. The fed funds rate is already above a neutral level at a range of 2.25%- 2.5%, he said. A soft landing for the economy is possible if the Fed...
How the Fed’s inflation battle is already slamming the economy
Mortgage rates have doubled in the last six months. Consumers are paying more to tap credit lines than at any time in over a decade. Lenders are setting aside cash as they brace for a wave of corporate defaults. And layoffs are slowly ticking up. As the Federal Reserve prepares...
FOXBusiness
Fed likely to continue with rapid interest rate hikes despite inflation respite
The rapid pace of inflation eased in July for the first time in months, but the slowdown in price gains is likely not enough for the Federal Reserve to take its foot off the brakes as it tries to cool the U.S. economy and tame rising costs. The Labor Department...
CNBC
Goldman sees a 'feasible but difficult path' for the Fed to defeat inflation without a recession
The Fed's path to bringing down inflation while keeping the economy from a downturn is still open but getting narrower, according to Goldman Sachs. The biggest problem remains stubbornly high inflation, against which the Fed has "shown little convincing progress so far," the firm said. Former New York Fed President...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise
It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act could mean lower wages for millions of Americans
Democrats are pitching their newest health care and climate spending bill as a key way to reduce costs for U.S. households, but a new analysis shows the legislation could actually reduce take-home pay for millions of Americans, regardless of income level. Findings from the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group that...
Fed Minutes Lean on Inflation, Jobs Data For Rate Hike Direction
The Federal Reserve is likely to use incoming data, as opposed to a preferred policy path, to determine the size of future rate hikes, minutes from the central bank's July policy meeting indicated Wednesday, although inflation was described as 'uncomfortably high' by Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues. The minutes...
Bloomberg
UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
More US rate hikes coming but 'at some point' pace will slow: Fed
US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1 percent in June.
Bloomberg
Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike
US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone. Bullard, who is one of the most hawkish policy makers at the US central...
Fed Chairman Powell needs to 'shock the market' in the central bank's fight against inflation, says 1970s 'Dr. Doom' Henry Kaufman
Fed Chair Jerome Powell needs to "shock the market" as part of the central bank's fight against inflation, Henry Kaufman told the FT. "If you want to change someone's view ... you have to hit them in the face," Kaufman said. Kaufman's 1982 call on interest rates while working at...
New Zealand Central Bank Serves Up 4th Straight Rate Hike Amid 'Too High' Inflation, Warns More To Come
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday hiked its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to 3%. "It remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," the central bank said in an accompanying monetary policy statement.
Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
Black farmers face even more challenges with new Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law this week by President Biden, drastically reduced aid for Black farmers. Many farmers have yet to receive money and debt forgiveness passed during the pandemic. John Boyd, the president of the National Black Farmers Association, joins anchors Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to talk about the overall impact.
