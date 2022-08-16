ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says

(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of August 15: Rates rise

It's been three weeks since the Fed announced another major rate hike, and CD rates have now risen across all the major terms. While rates on mid-range certificates of deposit (CDs) remained flat this past week, the top rate on the shortest and longest term CDs bolted higher, while the leading 1-year rate inched slightly higher.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
BUSINESS
Fox News

White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
POTUS
TheStreet

Fed Minutes Lean on Inflation, Jobs Data For Rate Hike Direction

The Federal Reserve is likely to use incoming data, as opposed to a preferred policy path, to determine the size of future rate hikes, minutes from the central bank's July policy meeting indicated Wednesday, although inflation was described as 'uncomfortably high' by Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues. The minutes...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
BUSINESS
AFP

More US rate hikes coming but 'at some point' pace will slow: Fed

US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow the pace of such hikes, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July after US annual inflation spiked to 9.1 percent in June.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike

US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone. Bullard, who is one of the most hawkish policy makers at the US central...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

New Zealand Central Bank Serves Up 4th Straight Rate Hike Amid 'Too High' Inflation, Warns More To Come

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday hiked its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to 3%. "It remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," the central bank said in an accompanying monetary policy statement.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Black farmers face even more challenges with new Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law this week by President Biden, drastically reduced aid for Black farmers. Many farmers have yet to receive money and debt forgiveness passed during the pandemic. John Boyd, the president of the National Black Farmers Association, joins anchors Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to talk about the overall impact.
AGRICULTURE

