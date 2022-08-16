Read full article on original website
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
Tiger Woods' crunch '3.5 hour' PGA tour meeting with fellow golfers who turned down LIV's mega-bucks was 'good' - with 'suggestions to go to chief Jay Monahan' as part of fightback against Saudi-backed rebel event
Tiger Woods' crunch meeting with fellow anti-LIV PGA Tour pros Tuesday reportedly went well. The star landed at Philadelphia International Airport in his private jet en route to Delaware for the discussion at the BMW Championship. Woods took off from Stuart, Florida on Tuesday lunchtime with Rickie Fowler and two...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"
If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
Rickie Fowler joins Tiger Woods for player meeting regarding LIV
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler headed to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday to attend a player meeting
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
golfmagic.com
Former US Open champion reveals ONLY solution for LIV Golf vs PGA Tour
Eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy believes he has a solution to save golf in the wake of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ogilvy, 45, recently hopped on a podcast with The Firepit Collective to discuss the future of the game with Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger.
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris confirms a lot of people texted him the same thing regarding that crazy playoff hole
Golf fans everywhere gave a collective sigh when Will Zalatoris picked up his golf ball during that third playoff hole last Sunday. The young star had chosen to walk backward towards the drop zone, but it was a heckuva lot better than potentially probably definitely hitting his golf ball backward and into a hazard.
Legal battles around LIV Golf intensify as a report on golfer contracts shows restrictions, requirements that come with big paydays
While contracts haven't been made public, a federal judge could rule this week to unseal them, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role
Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
These nine states have never hosted a PGA Tour event
This week the PGA Tour visits the First State for the first time. Wilmington Country Club will play host, marking the PGA Tour’s first-ever event in the state of Delaware and the 10th different venue to host the BMW Championship since the inception of the FedEx Cup in 2007.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting
Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Golf Digest
Whatever side you're on in the PGA Tour vs. LIV battle, you'll love this Eddie Pepperell spoof on pro golf's drama
The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has really heated up in recent months, causing a civil war in pro golf—and on Golf Twitter. But if there's one device that can defuse a tense situation, something that all sides can get behind, it's a great spoof video.
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
GolfWRX
‘I don’t think that makes any sense’ – Patrick Cantlay calls out golf course architects
In the past seven years, the BMW Championship has been played at seven different golf courses. This year’s BMW Championship will be hosted by Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, which is a course that’s never been utilized in a professional event prior to this week. Despite the novelty...
International Business Times
Former World No. 1 Reveals His Current Troubles Ahead Of US Open
Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has revealed the area he needs to focus on ahead of the US Open 2022. Murray bagged a hard-fought 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 victory over Stan Wawrinka to progress to the second round in the ongoing Cincinnati Masters. Murray improved his head-to-head against the Swiss player to 13-9 at the end of their two-hour and 34-minute game.
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
I'm a golf trainer at an ultra-exclusive club. I regularly see private helicopters and golfers betting hundreds of thousands of dollars on games.
Alfonso Castineira works at The Santa Maria Golf Club in Panama, where a two-year membership costs $10,700. A foursome once bet $300,000 on a game.
BBC
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, round one leaderboard. -11 J Korda (USA); -6 De Roey (Bel), P Babnik (Slo); -5 P Bouchard (Fra), N Korda (USA) Selected others: -2 B Law (Eng); -1 A Hewson (Eng) American Jessica Korda carded an 11-under-par 61 to equal the lowest score on the...
