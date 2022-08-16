ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post

It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
GOLF
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods' crunch '3.5 hour' PGA tour meeting with fellow golfers who turned down LIV's mega-bucks was 'good' - with 'suggestions to go to chief Jay Monahan' as part of fightback against Saudi-backed rebel event

Tiger Woods' crunch meeting with fellow anti-LIV PGA Tour pros Tuesday reportedly went well. The star landed at Philadelphia International Airport in his private jet en route to Delaware for the discussion at the BMW Championship. Woods took off from Stuart, Florida on Tuesday lunchtime with Rickie Fowler and two...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"

Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"

If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Former US Open champion reveals ONLY solution for LIV Golf vs PGA Tour

Eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy believes he has a solution to save golf in the wake of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Ogilvy, 45, recently hopped on a podcast with The Firepit Collective to discuss the future of the game with Alan Shipnuck and Michael Bamberger.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role

Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
GOLF
International Business Times

Former World No. 1 Reveals His Current Troubles Ahead Of US Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has revealed the area he needs to focus on ahead of the US Open 2022. Murray bagged a hard-fought 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 victory over Stan Wawrinka to progress to the second round in the ongoing Cincinnati Masters. Murray improved his head-to-head against the Swiss player to 13-9 at the end of their two-hour and 34-minute game.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
GOLF
