Los Angeles County, CA

Evening Briefing: LA District Attorney recall fails; Scott gives $55 million for affordable housing; Petition to reopen St. Vincent Hospital

By Cambri Guest
 5 days ago
Exotic dancers partner with Actors' Equity in push to unionize

LOS ANGELES — Fired for what she calls raising workplace safety concerns, Reagan is part of a group of strippers that has filed a petition with The National Labor Relations Board to hold an election to be represented at the bargaining table by Actors’ Equity Association. The group...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County’s COVID hospitalization drop to 250

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals is down another 21 people to 250, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day.Those numbers come one day after...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fire in downtown LA sends smoke, odor over large parts of city

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1655 E. 14th St. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAUSD faculty, staff address barriers leading to chronic absence

LOS ANGELES — In the days leading up to LAUSD return to school this week, teachers and staff across the District made house calls to ensure students’ basic needs are met. A recent LA Times report revealed nearly half of all LAUSD students were considered chronically absent for most of last school year and that number is even higher in low-income areas like Watts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OC teen advances as write-in candidate in 59th Assembly District race

By all accounts, Leon Sit, 19, lost the June primary for California’s 59th Assembly District by a mile. "My opponent, Phillip Chen, got 75,555 votes," he said. And Sit got just 551, but enough for him to finish second, which is all that’s required in the state, surpassing the other write-in candidate who had only 58 votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OC man who lost wife, daughter in Kobe crash describes day of accident

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Orange County man who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant told a jury Thursday that when he heard news reports that gruesome photos of the accident scene had been snapped and shared by first responders, his reaction was "disbelief that shifted to anger."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

