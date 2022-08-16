Evening Briefing: LA District Attorney recall fails; Scott gives $55 million for affordable housing; Petition to reopen St. Vincent Hospital

By all accounts, Leon Sit, 19, lost the June primary for California’s 59th Assembly District by a mile. "My opponent, Phillip Chen, got 75,555 votes," he said. And Sit got just 551, but enough for him to finish second, which is all that’s required in the state, surpassing the other write-in candidate who had only 58 votes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO