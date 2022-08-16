Read full article on original website
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow
The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone looking for stand-ins in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone needs stand-ins for upcoming shoots in Oklahoma City. Stand-ins work in place of actors and actresses between takes to help the camera and lighting crew while they focus their instruments. No prior acting experience but...
Water line breaks open at Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A main water line broke open on the south side of Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus on Tuesday afternoon. The city of Oklahoma City was on site assessing the damage and seeing what the next steps would be. Mercy said there was no impact on...
Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart
We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
Critically endangered orangutan at Oklahoma City Zoo creates digital art NFT
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A critically endangered orangutan at the Oklahoma City Zoo created the first digital art NFT designed by an orangutan. The zoo's 21-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Elok, was assisted by digital technology and his caretakers. Instead of using traditional paint and canvas, the zoo wanted to see...
AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
OCSO looking for kids who stole tricycles from daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying some kids who they say stole tricycles from a daycare. OCSO says three tricycles, valued at about $1,000, were stolen from a daycare facility located within the Francis Tuttle Technology Center - Rockwell Campus by the pictured kids.
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
Car crashes into business in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a truck crashed into a business near North May and Northwest 27th. The fire chief says no one was hurt. Police believe reckless driving caused the accident. No word on if the driver was arrested.
OKCPS expanding 'High School to Teacher' pipeline program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Oklahoma continues to face a teacher shortage, the Oklahoma City Public School Foundation is working to change that with their first-ever "High School to Teacher" pipeline program. The OKCPS bilingual teacher pipeline program was launched in 2016 and works with bilingual paraprofessionals already employed...
OKCPD looking for man who stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store. Police say the man pictured at the top of the page stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's at I-240 and Santa Fe. If anyone...
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Man injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Officials say a man was shot in the leg in the 3200 block of SW 42nd St. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
OSU gets innovative with housing as record number of students request on campus living
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A record number of first year students are headed to Stillwater. OSU reported more than 4,600 new students will be starting this semester. A larger freshman class, coupled with an increasing amount of upperclassmen choosing to live on campus is forcing the University to get creative with housing options.
'Armed and dangerous': Crescent schools on alert following escape of convicted rapist
CRESCENT, Okla. (KOKH) — A convicted rapist serving a life sentence escaped from an Arkansas prison earlier this month, and now Crescent Public Schools said he and his two accomplices might try to come to the district or the surrounding area. Samuel Hartman escaped from the East Arkansas Regional...
Police: Man arrested after shooting two teens during road rage incident in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement arrested a man in connection to a fatal road rage incident that left one dead and another injured in early August. According to Oklahoma City police, 34-year-old Darius Clark was arrested by the United...
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
Mustang Public Schools parent reacts to superintendent letter
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is checking back in with the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. Now, the father is reacting to the district appealing its "accredited with warning status," after allegedly violating House Bill 1775. He wanted to stay anonymous, but this afternoon he spoke with our newsroom.
