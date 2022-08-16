ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warr Acres, OK

okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow

The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart

We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Warr Acres, OK
Oklahoma Lifestyle
okcfox.com

AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OCSO looking for kids who stole tricycles from daycare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying some kids who they say stole tricycles from a daycare. OCSO says three tricycles, valued at about $1,000, were stolen from a daycare facility located within the Francis Tuttle Technology Center - Rockwell Campus by the pictured kids.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPS expanding 'High School to Teacher' pipeline program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Oklahoma continues to face a teacher shortage, the Oklahoma City Public School Foundation is working to change that with their first-ever "High School to Teacher" pipeline program. The OKCPS bilingual teacher pipeline program was launched in 2016 and works with bilingual paraprofessionals already employed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Mustang Public Schools parent reacts to superintendent letter

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is checking back in with the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. Now, the father is reacting to the district appealing its "accredited with warning status," after allegedly violating House Bill 1775. He wanted to stay anonymous, but this afternoon he spoke with our newsroom.
MUSTANG, OK

