ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
PETS
One Green Planet

Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutts#Dna#Purebred Dog#Tmz#Health
pethelpful.com

Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute

Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
PETS
petcreeks.com

Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)

Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels

Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
PETS
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
PETS
One Green Planet

Woman Saves 850 Senior Dogs And Now They Have Their Own Bedrooms [Video]

Valerie, the founder of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, has rescued over 850 dogs from neglect, homelessness, and losing their owners. “When I first started, I thought I was going to have a couple of senior dogs. So we got past 12 dogs, and then it got to 20, and my husband was like, you’re still getting more?” Valerie said.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Jealous Reaction to Another Pup Visiting Her House Cracks Us Up

Dogs can be very territorial of their homes and their owners. Introducing new dogs to another dogs home, especially after having lived there a long time, can lead to tension between the pups. This one beagle became jealous when suddenly, there were two new dogs walking around her house. TikTok...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dalmatian Anticipating a Present From Grandma Is Cracking Us Up

Are we all in agreement that grandparents are the ones most likely to spoil our children? And not just our tiny humans, but our fur babies too! It must be built in their DNA to bring along something special for the little ones because they somehow always seem to have extra treats or snacks to give out and new toys for the youngsters can play with. It's no wonder that grandparents earn a special spot in their grandkids' hearts.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy