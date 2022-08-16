Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
One Green Planet
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds
Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
'That Scared Me': Woman Stunned to Discover Identity of Bird Feeder Thief
Conservationist Danae Wolfe set up a security camera to catch the culprit in the act—and viewers couldn't believe what they saw.
The World’s Cutest Crossing Guard Is This Stray Dog
via YouTube | Radio Free EuropeThere are good boys, and then there's this little fella, who helps kids cross the road safely by barking at cars.
Cute Labrador Goes Viral for Enjoying Piggyback on Owner Down the Stairs
A yellow Labrador has delighted TikTok users with its special relationship with its owner, and an unusual habit.
pethelpful.com
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
Poochon Breaks Hearts as Owners Share How She Waits for Them: 'The Guilt'
A cute dog has made TikTok users cry over its reaction to being left alone in the house.
petcreeks.com
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
Golden Retriever Being Introduced to New Sibling Melts Hearts
"Goldens are the sweetest most loving breed and I'll die on that hill," said one commenter after seeing the viral TikTok video.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels
Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
Chihuahua Goes Viral With Her Comical Version of 'Playing Dead' With Owner
Mila the Chihuahua has been entertaining people online with her unusual tricks, including an unique version of 'play dead'.
One Green Planet
Woman Saves 850 Senior Dogs And Now They Have Their Own Bedrooms [Video]
Valerie, the founder of Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary, has rescued over 850 dogs from neglect, homelessness, and losing their owners. “When I first started, I thought I was going to have a couple of senior dogs. So we got past 12 dogs, and then it got to 20, and my husband was like, you’re still getting more?” Valerie said.
dailyphew.com
A Friendly Beagle And A Boy, They Create A Beautiful Bond Of Friendship Since They Met, And Now They Are Two Inseparable Best Friends
Little Marley first met Jax, the family’s amiable Beagle, when he was a baby, and they have been best friends ever since. The mother of Marley Adams, Emma Adams, made the decision to post a number of images and videos showing the buddies having fun, cuddling, and even sleeping together.
Dog gets stretchered down huge mountain because it refused to walk a single step more
A tired dog has refused to come down from the UK's tallest peak by lying down and refusing to move, prompting an emergency rescue. Maggie, a golden Turkish Akbash dog, who weighs 35kg, was stretchered down Ben Nevis by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. Maggie wound up with sore paws...
This dog was enjoying a nap that was so darn good his owner honestly thought he was dead
Not all naps are the same. Animals sure are fun when they're not getting into stuff or accidentally giving you a heart attack. Take Pablo, for example. The poor boy was just trying to enjoy a relaxing nap. Like, a REALLY relaxing nap. Pablo was just resting after a hard...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Jealous Reaction to Another Pup Visiting Her House Cracks Us Up
Dogs can be very territorial of their homes and their owners. Introducing new dogs to another dogs home, especially after having lived there a long time, can lead to tension between the pups. This one beagle became jealous when suddenly, there were two new dogs walking around her house. TikTok...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dalmatian Anticipating a Present From Grandma Is Cracking Us Up
Are we all in agreement that grandparents are the ones most likely to spoil our children? And not just our tiny humans, but our fur babies too! It must be built in their DNA to bring along something special for the little ones because they somehow always seem to have extra treats or snacks to give out and new toys for the youngsters can play with. It's no wonder that grandparents earn a special spot in their grandkids' hearts.
