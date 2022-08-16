ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky charged for alleged assault with a firearm: What could it mean for the rapper and Rihanna?

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7iK8_0hJ9EOjT00

Rapper and new father A$AP Rocky has been charged in connection with firearms and assault offenses stemming from his arrest earlier this year in connection to a November 2021 shooting investigation.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s Pop Hop , Rihanna Radio , and more!

Back in April of this year, A$AP Rocky , real name Rakim Mayers , was detained at Los Angeles International Airport upon returning from vacationing in Barbados with Rihanna , who gave birth to their first child together less than a month later. Rocky was later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

The New York rapper had been under investigation by the LAPD for an incident that took place in November of 2021, where an alleged shooting victim told police that Rocky had approached with a handgun shot at him multiple times, claiming one of the bullets grazed his hand. Police corroborated that the shooting victim, “sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.”

According to the latest reports , LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced on August 15 that charges had officially been filed against the rapper, saying “discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted,” he added.

Although no one was killed, the shooting of whom the statement also calls a "former friend" remains an open LAPD investigation, meaning new parents Rocky and Rihanna will likely need to stay close by to provide additional statements. Rocky's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Pop Hop , Rihanna Radio , Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Man Who A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Comes Forward, A$AP Relli Files Suit

The victim who A$AP Rocky has been alleged to have shot in Los Angeles last November has come forward to reveal themselves - and to declare that they're filing a civil lawsuit against the rapper. Terrell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, claims that the suit is due to the incident causing “irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry”. The post Man Who A$AP Rocky Allegedly Shot Comes Forward, A$AP Relli Files Suit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
State
New York State
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky Leaves L.A. Courthouse After Pleading Not Guilty To Hollywood Shooting

While his date night fits with Rihanna continue to impress fans, A$AP Rocky's legal troubles continue to serve as a shadow. Back in April, we reported that Rocky was arrested at LAX Airport over an alleged November shooting in Hollywood that involved A$AP Relli, which was allegedly on caught video, as well. Just this afternoon, A$AP Rocky was seen exiting a Los Angeles courthouse after pleading not guilty to the shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting his former friend in November, officials say. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, 33, on Monday. A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
BBC

A$AP Rocky: Rapper charged over shooting in Hollywood

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year. The star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is alleged to have pointed the gun at a former friend during an argument in November. Prosecutors say he later fired the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

A$AP Rocky Sued by A$AP Relli for Assault and Battery in 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky has now been sued over his alleged shooting that injured A$AP Relli. According to legal documents obtained by ET, Relli -- real name Terell Ephron -- filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Court claiming A$AP Rocky -- real name Rakim Mayers -- intended to cause him "severe emotional distress or otherwise knew or should have known [Ephron] would suffer severe emotional distress."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault For Alleged Shooting

A$AP Rocky is now facing criminal charges for an alleged shooting in Hollywood, where he's accused of firing multiple shots at a former friend. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday his office has charged the rapper with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Prosecutors...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bossip

ASAP Rocky’s Alleged Shooting Victim Revealed To Be ASAP Relli

ASAP Rocky’s alleged shooting victim has been revealed. Back in April, the Harlem native was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Those charges stemmed from an incident in Southern California on Nov. 6, 2021, when Rocky allegedly opened fire on an associate who was not publicly named at the time. Later, ASAP Bari later claimed it was Terell Ephron, a.k.a. ASAP Relli, and now, it looks like he was exactly right.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Firearms#Rocky
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Dies: Coroner Reveals Official Causes of Death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled Anne Heche’s death an accident. A report recently released by the office shared that Heche died from injuries sustained in her August 5th car crash. More specifically, prolonged smoke inhalation and thermal injuries caused her to slip into a coma from which she never awoke.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting His Ex-Friend, Rapper Repped By OJ Simpson's Lawyer

A$AP Rocky showed up to court this morning where he pled not guilty to felony firearms charges related to a 2021 shooting, Radar has learned. The 33-year-old rapper was spotted arriving at the Los Angeles Superior Court with his lawyer Sara Caplan who has previously represented OJ Simpson and Phil Spector. In court, A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) entered his plea to prosecutors' two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. The court set his bond at $550k and his next hearing was scheduled for November.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
TECHNOLOGY
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Celebrates 100K Sales Of 'Super Freaky Girl' Single

Nicki Minaj’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” has earned over 100,000 sales since dropping on Friday (August 12), and the Barbz leader celebrated the occasion on Twitter. “So grateful omg thank you guys,” Nicki wrote on Twitter alongside a flurry of emojis. The accomplishment comes after...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy