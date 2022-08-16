At 6’5, 245 pounds, Alijah Robinson is the “diamond in the rough” that college coaches love to discover. This two sport athlete anchors the offensive line at tackle, and plugs holes on the defensive line, able to play all techniques. His primary position is offensive tackle, able to drive blockers down field and pull getting to the edge quickly. Showing his immense athleticism, Robinson is also a standout baseball player( first baseman). He’s a home run football prospect, with the size, athleticism and smarts that make him ideal for the next level. He attends the college prepatory magnent Wolfson High School, and scored a 1330 on the SAT. A Duval Sports Spotlight Player for 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO