Read full article on original website
Related
duvalsports.com
Rain Can’t Bring Down Baldwin, Oakleaf And Sandalwood At Preseason Classic
Jacksonville Fl- The 2022 season officially kicked off tonight, as the first live high school football action in Northeast Florida began. Players from Baldwin, Oakleaf, and Sandalwood were extremely eager to hit opposing teams, while makin big plays for the fans. Several players didn’t let a soggy wet field at Sandalwood stop them from putting on a show. Let’s check out who stood out in the pre-season classic, and what each team needs to address going into the regular season.
duvalsports.com
Ten Coaches With The Toughest Tasks To Replace Weapons
With the 2022 season upon us, let’s take a look at ten coaches who guided their teams to the playoffs last year, but lost key contributors on both sides of the ball. We examine their success, and also some players they have returning, in hopes of guiding their teams to the playoffs once again.
duvalsports.com
Alijah Robinson
At 6’5, 245 pounds, Alijah Robinson is the “diamond in the rough” that college coaches love to discover. This two sport athlete anchors the offensive line at tackle, and plugs holes on the defensive line, able to play all techniques. His primary position is offensive tackle, able to drive blockers down field and pull getting to the edge quickly. Showing his immense athleticism, Robinson is also a standout baseball player( first baseman). He’s a home run football prospect, with the size, athleticism and smarts that make him ideal for the next level. He attends the college prepatory magnent Wolfson High School, and scored a 1330 on the SAT. A Duval Sports Spotlight Player for 2022.
Comments / 0