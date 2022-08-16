Read full article on original website
Related
Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
opb.org
Which pesticides are polluting Oregon streams? New site shares state findings
Fruit grower Brian Nakamura remembers when the state started pesticide testing in the streams near his orchards more than 22 years ago. He can point to exactly what sparked him and fellow growers to launch a voluntary partnership that dramatically reduced pesticide pollution in the Hood River Basin. “This is...
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For tribes, Columbia River’s spiritual waters sustain life, traditions as challenges mount
James Kiona stands on a rocky ledge overlooking Lyle Falls where the water froths and rushes through steep canyon walls just before merging with the Columbia River. His silvery ponytail flutters in the wind, and a string of eagle claws adorns his neck. Kiona has fished for Chinook salmon for...
Fire danger rises as Oregon endures another hot week
Fire danger is increasing throughout the state as Oregon’s hot summer continues, prompting Department of Forestry officials to expand restrictions for state forestland. Bans on open campfires and target shooting went into effect last week in the Mt. Hood National Forest, as dry conditions and prolonged heat leave forested areas more vulnerable to wildfires.
Opinion: Flat Country project deserves Oregonians’ support
Schrader represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. At a time when Americans desperately need to find common ground, it is distressing when special interests seek to drive a deeper wedge between us, especially when there are opportunities to bring rural and urban Oregonians together.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pdxmonthly.com
Is Oregon Ready for the Coming Psilocybin-Fueled Mushroom Tourism Boom?
Nce upon a Dutch heyday, Amsterdam cornered the market on law-abiding-but-weed-loving tourists. Now the days of the Netherlands’ monopoly on the legal shroom trip industry are numbered, too. Next year, Oregon becomes the first state in the nation where it will be legal for adults to take psilocybin—the active...
Readers respond: Gas station attendants keep it clean, safe, convenient
Upon reading the Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board’s recommendation that Oregon allow citizens to pump their own gas, I am wondering why? (“Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas,” Aug. 14) As an Oregon licensed driver for 62 years, I have no desire to pump my own gas. By using attendants, Oregon drivers are safe from flammable materials; don’t have to leave the car; don’t risk getting gas on their clothes; provide gas station jobs; don’t have to deal with rainy, blustery or hot weather; don’t have to operate the credit card machine or walk to the store to pay. In short, the convenience factor is overwhelming. When I go to other states that require drivers to self pump, I have always thanked my lucky stars that Oregon does not. I really don’t understand why we have to copy them?
Readers respond: Few plastic bags compostable
As a recycling educator, I have to say no to Marge Congress’s plea for compostable produce bags (“Readers respond: Produce bags should be compostable,” Aug. 7). What Oregonians need to know is that plastic bags cannot be composted in Oregon, with the exception of the BPI-certified bags to hold food scraps in green waste bins. Unlike California, we do not have a composting facility that can accept other kinds. That is why so-called compostable plastic bags will be landfilled here. Regular produce bags can be recycled if the consumer takes them a New Seasons, Safeway, Fred Meyer, or other store that participates in the “drop off directory” at bagandfilmrecycling.org.
How Oregon’s state parks went from afterthoughts to icons in 100 years: Peak Northwest podcast
A lot can happen in 100 years. In the century years since Oregon christened its first state park, the system has transformed into a global attraction. On this week’s episode of the Peak Northwest podcast, Jamie and Vickie discuss the state parks system’s place in society today and ponder where Oregon goes from here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee Seeks Volunteers to Fill Vacancies, Aug. 16
OPRD release – Salem, Oregon—Two positions on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee (OORC) are now open for volunteers to apply. The committee is recruiting for one member to represent the interests of people with disabilities and one member to represent members of an historically underrepresented community or tribal government. The OORC evaluates, scores and ranks project applications for funding assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program (LWCF). The nine-member committee is appointed by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. Each member serves a four-year term and may be eligible to serve a second term. The OORC generally meets once a year, virtually or in Salem. The time commitment varies and duties include reviewing and evaluating an average of 15-20 grant applications each annual funding cycle. The OORC’s priority ranking list is forwarded to the director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and to the Oregon State Parks Commission. Those interested in serving must submit an interest form to the LWCF program coordinator by Monday, Sept. 19. The form is available online at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/Pages/GRA-lwcf.aspx#8 The Land and Water Conservation Fund Program is a competitive grant program funded by the National Park Service and administered by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Grants are awarded to local governments, federally recognized tribal governments, and eligible state agencies for land acquisition, development, and rehabilitation projects for public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. For more information about the advisory committee or application process, contact Nohemi Enciso, LWCF program coordinator, at nohemi.enciso@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-480-9092.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
centraloregondaily.com
207 unhoused people died in Oregon this year; 1st-ever count of its kind
The geographic region that encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Grant, Harney Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties reported 17 deaths. There were 69 deaths among those ages 55-64, the largest number of that demographic. The highest number of deaths came in January — 48. The fewest — 25— came in February....
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
KXL
The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry. Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 1