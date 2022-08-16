Read full article on original website
Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
Around the time of Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom‘s 2018 release, reports surfaced of a pay gap amongst the film’s cast, with Bryce Dallas Howard making $2 million less than co-lead Chris Pratt, at a total of $8M. But in a new interview with Insider, Howard has shared that the disparity was in fact far larger. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in the piece published earlier Monday, as part of the campaign for Jurassic World threequel Dominion‘s home entertainment release. “When I started negotiating...
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
