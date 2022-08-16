Read full article on original website
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith did not defame one-time mayoral adviser Baruti Artharee, jury finds
A long-running personal standoff in Portland’s small, close-knit community of Black leaders tested a key principle: When does political free speech cross the line into defamation? With claims from one side of repeated sexual harrassment and claims from the other of falsified facts and reputations damaged, it becomes complicated.
Good Morning, News: Lawmakers Call for NW Natural Investigation, Kids-For-Cash Scandal, and Northern Lights in Oregon
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! A friendly reminder...
Readers respond: Clackamas County elections deserve better care
For the first time in her 20 years in office, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall should sit out an election. (“Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall paints rosy picture of her response to May election’s blurred barcodes,” Aug. 10). Let someone else count the ballots - please! Hall’s...
Good Afternoon, News: Biz Alliance Flops in Court, Lots of Public Defender Drama, and Giuliani and Graham Forced to Testify Hee-Hee-Heeeee
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Bullets flying, a wanted man held off Portland police. Then a stranger asked him: ‘Rob, are you ready to die?’
Miguel Sanchez found himself crouched in a fetal position under a kitchenette at Rodriguez Auto Repair, terrified. A man who’d barreled into the garage amid a hail of bullets had locked the two of them inside the repair shop’s office and started kicking at the walls, gun in hand.
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
Parris McBride Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Net Worth: $150 million (combined net worth) I don’t think there would be anyone who is not acquainted, at least with the famous series Game of Thrones. Do you know that it is based on the book ‘Ice and Fire’ written by novelist George R.R. Martin? No, not him, but we are going to talk about his wife, Parris McBride. She is a blogger and philanthropist herself, and their love story is indeed worth hearing.
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
Feds forgive $40M in debt for Oregon’s former ITT Tech students
The U.S. Department of Education will forgive nearly $40 million in debt held by 2,090 Oregonians who enrolled at ITT Technical Institutes between 2005 and 2016. The private-for profit college operated a single campus in Oregon, near the Portland airport, before it closed abruptly in 2016. The federal department announced...
Betsy Johnson submits signatures for general election ballot
Unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson has submitted nearly 24,000 signatures from registered Oregon voters to be on the ballot this November.
Hostage at Portland auto shop went from thinking he'd need to kill suspect to talking him into surrender
PORTLAND, Oregon — Rodriguez Auto Repair was quiet on Wednesday — no work was getting done on Miguel Sanchez’s Mini Cooper. Outside the garage, just off Southeast 82nd Avenue on Lambert Street, there was visible damage to other cars. Shop owner Alonso Rodriguez counted up the bullet holes from police guns fired Tuesday night.
Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut
A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
‘He was just a young kid’: Fatal N. Portland shooting shakes neighborhood accustomed to gunfire
A fatal shooting Sunday night at Northgate Park stunned residents of North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, including a woman who rushed out of her house to try to help the victim. Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street and...
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
Blue Star Donuts Looks to Relocate Following Silver Lake Closure
The delicious donuts can be found in Venice and at certain local retailers
Russian citizen faces federal money laundering charge in alleged $400,000 ransomware attack
A new indictment alleges a Russian citizen extradited this week from the Netherlands to Portland laundered more than $400,000 in cryptocurrency extracted from ransomware attacks in the United States in July 2019. Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, entered a not guilty plea through his attorney to one count of conspiracy to...
