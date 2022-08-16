ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Biz Alliance Flops in Court, Lots of Public Defender Drama, and Giuliani and Graham Forced to Testify Hee-Hee-Heeeee

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First of all......
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Maryland Daily Record

Parris McBride Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Net Worth: $150 million (combined net worth) I don’t think there would be anyone who is not acquainted, at least with the famous series Game of Thrones. Do you know that it is based on the book ‘Ice and Fire’ written by novelist George R.R. Martin? No, not him, but we are going to talk about his wife, Parris McBride. She is a blogger and philanthropist herself, and their love story is indeed worth hearing.
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut

A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
WWEEK

New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

