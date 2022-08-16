Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 18 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine home sales ease due to inventory; prices rise 12% in July
AUGUSTA — Home buyer interest across Maine continued at a healthy pace in July. Lower than normal for-sale inventory, however, is affecting the market. According to Maine Listings, Realtors sold 1,691 homes statewide in July, a decrease of 15.28 percent from July 2021. The median sales (MSP) price reached $354,000 in July 2022, an increase of 12.38 percent over July 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘The Art of Cork’
Join us for an art soirée at Villard Studios. The presentation by Philippe Villard, “Art of Cork,” will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Come early for some light refreshments. When they are not on the Boothbay peninsula, the Philippe and Kim live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘The Goonies’ are coming to Harbor Theater’s drive-in
Remember what fun we all had at the Harbor Theater drive-in the last two summers? Due to public demand, we are doing it again, one more time, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. This free event will feature “The Goonies,” the 1985 popular comedy/adventure film that has since become a cult film. It’s rated PG, 1 hour 54 minutes.
Comments / 0