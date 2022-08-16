ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

By Corey Morris
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete.

According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He allegedly threatened a 61-year-old Erie man.

The threats were made in front of witnesses, PSP reported. The suspect had left the scene by the time troopers arrived.

PSP troopers went to the suspect’s home and interviewed him. Based on the interview, the suspect was arrested. According to the PSP report, the machete reportedly was found and taken as evidence.

