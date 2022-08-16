Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ celebrates the queer artists of color who ‘originate culture’
Club Renaissance finally landed, and Beyoncé demands that we dance. Beyoncé released her long-awaited seventh solo project, Renaissance, last Friday, a booming, energetic album full of bangers we would have danced to in the club before the world was on fire. Unlike her previous albums, Renaissance strays from...
EW.com
Like jetés in the sky: Solange is composing her first ballet score
The sisters Knowles are here to make you dance. While Beyoncé is reviving house and disco for the masses, Solange is going, as usual, the artsier route with her first ballet score. The New York City Ballet announced that the performing artist and occasional pop star will write an...
EW.com
On Beyoncé's Renaissance: To be queer, gifted, and Black…oh what a lovely, precious dream
For me, and perhaps for a number of people like me, Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, is more than just a dance album (and a f---ing great one, at that). It's the history of dance music from the past 50 years, through the lens of the Black queer community, whom the singer uplifts to the level of iconography she has embodied throughout her career. A career built on the cultural tenets of that community.
Lori Nelson Lee Draws From Hip-Hop Culture to Write Latest Book, ‘Hip Hop Don’t Stop’
Hip-hop has become a major part of the culture in ways never anticipated over 30 years ago. Lori Nelson Lee, an author who grew up with the culture, used her experience to write her latest children’s book, Hip Hop Don’t Stop. Lee, who is married to hip-hop artist-turned-lawyer,...
‘I thought drink and drugs enabled my creativity’: Julia Cameron on the drama behind The Artist’s Way
The first and only rule of morning pages is that you must do them every morning – no exceptions. In practice, everyone makes exceptions. But, in the more than 30 years in which Julia Cameron has started her day by writing down three pages of stream-of-conscious thoughts, she has only ever missed one. That was years ago, when she was travelling to New York from her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, over several flights. Her cherished morning routine was lost in transit. The impact of the disruption is what Cameron, 74, remembers.
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis on His Art Experience & Degree in Illustration
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, Dexter Lumis discussed his experience and love of drawing. He also has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in illustration. Lumis stated the following:. “My mother says I’ve been drawing since I was two years old. I used to watch Batman,...
Artist Pipilotti Rist's serene 'pixel forest' explores the chaos of our digital lives
Video artist Pipilotti Rist's first Hong Kong exhibition invites visitors into a mesmerizing "forest" of LED lights as she tackles themes of human connectedness in the digital age.
With the Devil’s Assistance review – shape-shifting woman links past and present
As we see all the time in pop music, good things happen when styles collide. Perhaps there have been others before her, but Shona Cowie is the first performer I have seen to fuse traditional storytelling with the physical theatre techniques of Jacques Lecoq. On the one hand, hers is...
Fstoppers
How One Photographer Shoots Black and White Street Photography
There are as many approaches to street photography as there are streets in any major city. Some photographers use autofocus cameras and long lenses to capture candid scenes from a distance. Some shooters point their manual focus film cameras at funny street signs. Others look for shafts of lighting falling between tall buildings.
Elite Daily
Renaissance Act II
Since Beyoncé released her riveting Renaissance album on July 29, the world has not been the same... in the best way possible. Not only have listeners fallen in love with house music all over again, but the entire album charted onto Billboard’s Hot 100 list. Talk about Beydomination. As a sweet topper, the “Break My Soul” vocalist confirmed that the album is the first part of a trilogy, with Act II and Act III to come at a later date.
David Ellis is passioniate about making music documentaries
Rolling out spoke with David Ellis, Motown Museum curator, about his most recent work, as part of our “Making Smoke” series, in partnership with Backwoods. What makes me hot is my willingness to understand the artists’ point of view. My passion is making sure the artists are known, that their stories are told. And so what I take pride in with myself is that I’m making sure that I’m going the extra mile to make sure that these artists are getting their voices heard, getting their music out there and just making their brand stronger and better.
cryptoslate.com
Why this digital artist chose to build on Cosmos and what she expects from web3
CryptoSlate chatted with María from Women From Cosmos, a female artist-led collection of hand-drawn NFTs. In the chat, María told us:. Why she chose to become a digital artist and how she became interested in NFTs and web3. Why she chose to build on the Stargaze Network,...
‘Alone: Frozen’ Spoilers: Does Anyone Tap Out in Episode 2?
Surviving in the remote Canadian wilderness is even more challenging than the contestants on 'Alone: Frozen' expected. Did any of them give up in episode 2?
Bosch & Rockit is a sincere and sweet coming of age film, with a kind of simple magic
Review: Bosch & Rockit, written and directed by Tyler Atkins. Sometimes a film comes along that simply feels right. From the opening shot, it envelops us in its world with a commitment that allows us to forgive any shortcomings. Bosch & Rockit is such a film. Written and directed by actor Tyler Atkins – his first time helming a feature film – it’s a coming of age story following teen surfie Rockit (played by pro surfer Rasmus King) and the ups and downs of his relationship with his father, heart-of-gold pot farmer Bosch (Luke Hemsworth). When a fire encroaches on...
EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Is Going Back to School With New Music Technology
American Eagle is getting into the groove with three music-focused activations in the metaverse as Gen Z prepares to go back to school. Starting this month, the AE brand — which is part of parent company American Eagle Outfitters — has activations (both IRL and online) across Meta’s Oculus, Roblox and TikTok’s SoundOn platforms.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live PerformanceTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert “American Eagle has always been about leaning into Gen Z passion points during the back-to-school season and we thought that as this particular...
