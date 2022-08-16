Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
GOP candidates for state superintendent agree on keeping critical race theory out of classrooms
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new poll found that 32% of Republican voters haven’t decided whom to support in next week’s runoff for state superintendent of public instruction. The two candidates are Shawnee Superintendent April Grace and Ryan Walters, the state education secretary. One issue both candidates agree...
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Faced With COVID, A Desperate Man’s Sobriety, Survival Fell to His Mother When Rehab Center Evicted Him
Lisa Scruggs figures she’s been to every drug house in Oklahoma City. She was used to finding her son in desperate shape. But on a 100-degree July day in 2020, when Josh called from a rehab facility in Lawton telling her he had been kicked out, she knew this rescue mission was different.
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
FERAL SWINE FREE ZONE | The Southwest Chronicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – Feral swine have develop into a priority throughout Oklahoma due to their rising numbers and the injury they inflict. Wild hogs have been detected in a minimum of 70 of the state’s 77 counties, however they’re most prevalent throughout the southern elements of Oklahoma, in accordance with the Oklahoma Division of Wildlife Conservation. “It’s laborious to pin down,” mentioned Scott Alls, state director of Wildlife Companies within the U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Well being Inspection Service (USDA- APHIS). “They don’t have a house vary.” Oklahoma County has not been exempt from the wild pig invasion. “We’re eaten up with them,” Alls mentioned. Greater than 100 feral hogs have been caught in jap Oklahoma County within the neighborhood of Choctaw, Luther and Harrah, he mentioned.
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
Town of Crescent prison escapee concerns at the school
Crescent Public Schools are on alert after being notified of an armed and dangerous Arkansas prison escapee’s connection to the city.
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
Slate of events through this weekend to honor Clara Luper, whose sit-in ushered in civil rights era
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma civil rights icon will be honored this weekend for her work to end segregation. The celebration marks 64 years since Clara Luper and her 13 students sat in at Katz Diner. The fiesta to honor Clara Luper’s legacy kicks off Thursday evening at the...
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
'Something that can’t be replaced’: What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
OKC Zoo's painting orangutan pushes art frontiers through bold foray into NFT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Primates are making art in Oklahoma City – and it’s going digital. Elok is a 21-year-old orangutan who’s known for his physical works of art, having painted several pieces during his time at the Oklahoma City Zoo. But his art is now entering...
