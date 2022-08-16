If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!

