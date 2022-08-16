Read full article on original website
New England fall foliage predictions 2022: Massachusetts colors expected later than usual, Yankee Magazine says
Massachusetts residents will have to wait until later in October going into November to find themselves mesmerized by the eye-catching deep-orange and yellow pastel autumn leaf colors, as Yankee Magazine forecasters expect fall foliage to hit Massachusetts later than usual due to the summer drought. “We see a forest that...
hot969boston.com
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
Several lottery tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There were several lottery tickets with big prizes sold in Massachusetts this week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of more than $1 million, while 11 other tickets were winners of $100,000 or more, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
fallriverreporter.com
A morning ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned into a $4 million win on Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket
A ritual for a Massachusetts woman turned lucrative last week after she hit it big on a lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Donna Stigh is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game. Stigh,...
Massachusetts Lottery winner: South Hadley man wins $1M prize from scratch ticket bought at Big Y Express
A South Hadley resident is the winner of a $1 million prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game. Charles Lukasik won the seven-digit prize through the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” game, according to the lottery. He opted to redeem his prize in the form of a one-time...
North Attleboro ranked as one of ‘America’s Hottest Zip Codes of 2022′ according to Realtor.com
One town is making waves as one of the “hottest” zip codes of 2022 — and no, it’s not 90210. Realtor.com made a list of the zip codes where buyers can find great communities to live in while still being affordable at the same time. “People...
Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners
Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
New Hampshire Turtle is 30 Inches Long and Looks Like an Actual Dinosaur
If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
Western Massachusetts golfers compete in 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at South Hadley’s Orchards Golf Club (Photos)
The top women amateur golfers in Massachusetts have come to the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley this week to compete in the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship. The tournament ties in with an ongoing centennial celebration at the club. Legendary golf architect Donald Ross was hired in 1922...
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout shows Western Mass political clout
SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl aim to face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November. They nearly encountered each other yesterday at Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout, circulating through the crowd at what’s long been the singular event for holders and candidates for statewide office to meet and greet in Western Massachusetts where there are fewer votes, but votes nonetheless, to be had.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
capecod.com
Will You Help Dozer Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Dozer! This 4 month old, lab-pit mix is a slobbery cuddle bug looking for a new best friend. This adorable pup is very food motivated and working on his manners by getting lots of yummy treats as positive reinforcement. Like any puppy, Dozer will need help with basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor. We’re not sure exactly how big he’ll grow to be, but we expect he’ll be a large bouncy boy! He’s friendly with everyone he meets and wouldn’t mind living with other animals or kids.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: All Barnstable County home sales for the week ending August 13
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Aug 7 to Aug 13. There were 123 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,092 square foot home on Priscilla Street in Teaticket that sold for $634,500.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
Massachusetts sports betting launch date: Casinos are ‘set to move’ on in-person wagering
A new sports wagering industry is already being set in motion as existing casinos and simulcasting facilities in Massachusetts consider how fast they can launch in-person sports betting once state officials finalize regulations and come up with a launch date. A week after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law legalizing...
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
