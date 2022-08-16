ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island

Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
BOSTON, MA
Holyoke, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts

An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
HAMPTON, NH
MassLive.com

Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners

Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Turtle is 30 Inches Long and Looks Like an Actual Dinosaur

If you listen to our show, you might know about the soft spot I have in my heart for turtles. I am the proud owner of a Red Eared Slider named Schlomo. My husband and I got her (admittedly on a whim) online when we were in college on website called turtleshack.com. When she arrived in a Tupperware container, she was the size of a quarter. We later found out that she is an invasive species and owning this type of turtle as a pet is not recommended. But we were 20 years old and didn't do much research. You know how it goes!
ANIMALS
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts golfers compete in 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship at South Hadley’s Orchards Golf Club (Photos)

The top women amateur golfers in Massachusetts have come to the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley this week to compete in the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship. The tournament ties in with an ongoing centennial celebration at the club. Legendary golf architect Donald Ross was hired in 1922...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout shows Western Mass political clout

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl aim to face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November. They nearly encountered each other yesterday at Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout, circulating through the crowd at what’s long been the singular event for holders and candidates for statewide office to meet and greet in Western Massachusetts where there are fewer votes, but votes nonetheless, to be had.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Will You Help Dozer Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Dozer! This 4 month old, lab-pit mix is a slobbery cuddle bug looking for a new best friend. This adorable pup is very food motivated and working on his manners by getting lots of yummy treats as positive reinforcement. Like any puppy, Dozer will need help with basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor. We’re not sure exactly how big he’ll grow to be, but we expect he’ll be a large bouncy boy! He’s friendly with everyone he meets and wouldn’t mind living with other animals or kids.
PETS
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season

Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
