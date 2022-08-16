ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

International Business Times

Louisiana, Florida Shootings This Week Leave 4 Dead, Including 1 Suspect

Two separate shootings in Florida and Louisiana this week resulted in the deaths of four people. A man, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Hunter, barged into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that was taking place Monday night at the offices of the nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap, CBS 12 reported. Hunter then...
LOUISIANA STATE
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching

GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother

A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Law & Crime

‘It Took Nearly 11 Years’: Alabama Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Wife in Tennessee, Where She Was Found Dead Under Decaying Vines in a Cemetery

An Alabama man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who died more than 10 years ago, authorities say. David Swift, 54, stands accused of one count of pre-meditated murder in the first degree over the October 2011 disappearance and death of 44-year-old Tennessee mother-of-four Karen Swift.
DYER COUNTY, TN
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows Denver cops fire into crowd and injure six people after breaking up fight outside bar: Victims say the officers 'must be indicted' as grand jury investigation looms

A police-involved shooting in Denver has led to calls for indictments and a grand jury investigation over the three officers who wounded six bystanders while shooting at an armed suspect in a crowded downtown area last month. Police have said the three officers fired seven times in the confrontation with...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

