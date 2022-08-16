Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial

Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday. Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age. According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level...
fox32chicago.com
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot
CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
Ya Don’t Say: Chicago Cops Say Fatal Hit-And-Run Outside LGBTQ+ Club Appears To Be Intentional
Chicago police say fatal hit-and-run outside LGBTQ bar that killed three people and injured one other appears intentional
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect armed with handgun robbing victims on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of robberies that occurred in July and August in Brighton Park. In each incident, an armed male offender approached the victim and demanded their personal property, police said. The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:. 4500 Block of...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Update August 18 — The Chicago Police Department released one additional image today:. Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
4 Teens Shot While Sitting on Porch of South Side Residence, Chicago Police Say
Four teens are recovering in local hospitals after they were shot while sitting on a porch in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday evening. According to Chicago police, the teens were on the porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union at approximately 6:42 p.m. when an unknown assailant fired shots at the group.
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wednesday violence: 6-year-old shot, 4 teens wounded
A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon. Later on in the evening, four teens on a South Side porch were wounded by gunfire.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 9, escapes kidnapper near grocery store in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old girl escaped being kidnapped near a grocery store Wednesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The girl was walking with a woman she knew around 9:53 a.m. near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when a male grabbed her arm and started running with her, according to Chicago police.
