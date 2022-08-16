ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Not Happy With His Birthday Present

One of Deion Sanders' best friends decided to joke around for the Jackson State head coach's birthday. Sanders just turned 55 and got some new fake toes to replace the ones that got amputated earlier this year. After he was given the gift, he told his friend Sam to watch himself.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Announces Major Assistant Coaching Hire

Deion Sanders continues to build something special down at Jackson State. On Tuesday, Coach Prime announced the Tigers' newest hire, former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. "We just got a New HIGHLY EXPERIENCE ANALYST to help propel [Jackson State football] to the Next Level," Sanders said in an Instagram post. "Former HC of the [Vikings], My former DB Coach of the [Dallas Cowboys], and Dear Friend Mike Zimmer. Glad I don't have to pay u because I can't afford u. Let's go Baby!"
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star

Janet Hill, the wife of former Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill and mother to former NBA All-Star Grant Hill, passed away Monday. A Wellesley College graduate, Hill retired as the co-owner of a corporate consulting firm, Alexander & Associates, Incorporated, in 2010. She formerly taught, was a scientist, and served as the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Army.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Tom Brady Joke For Eli

Just about the only player Tom Brady could never beat in the postseason was New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Naturally, Peyton Manning still loves to joke about that. In a clip from a recent episode of ESPN Plus' Eli's Places, the Manning brothers started talking about cars named after football players. When Eli suggested that a car by be named for Tom Brady, Peyton had a hilarious response.
NFL
digitalspy.com

Strictly star Dan Walker replaced as host of The NFL Show

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has been replaced as the host of The NFL Show after coverage of the American sport moved from the BBC to its rival broadcaster ITV. Walker will be replaced by Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods, who is heading up the American sports show...
NFL

