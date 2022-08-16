Deion Sanders continues to build something special down at Jackson State. On Tuesday, Coach Prime announced the Tigers' newest hire, former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. "We just got a New HIGHLY EXPERIENCE ANALYST to help propel [Jackson State football] to the Next Level," Sanders said in an Instagram post. "Former HC of the [Vikings], My former DB Coach of the [Dallas Cowboys], and Dear Friend Mike Zimmer. Glad I don't have to pay u because I can't afford u. Let's go Baby!"

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO