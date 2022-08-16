Read full article on original website
MLive.com
PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
MLive.com
SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
MLive.com
West Ottawa enters the 2022 season tied for third on Michigan’s list of longest losing streaks when it comes to 11-man football. But there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the program. For one, the Panthers are opening a new football stadium this school year. In addition, the Panthers have now had a year to learn the system implemented by second-year coach Pat Collins.
MLive.com
Wayland’s football team has won one football game over the past three seasons combined. The Wildcats are determined to do something about it in 2022. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We need to win football games,” Wayland coach Tim Gibson said. “This fall. We do.
MLive.com
Building and strengthening relationships was Carlton Brewster’s No. 1 goal when he was named the Wolves’ varsity head football coach a year ago. Brewster then went to work on Goal No. 2, and while the season doesn’t kick off for another week, he is happy to report that the Wolves can already check that one off.
MLive.com
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – After graduating 19 senior football players from the class of 2021, Schoolcraft saw its 12-year playoff streak come to an end with last season’s 3-5 record, which was the program’s worst finish since going 1-8 in 1981. This year, the Eagles are still young,...
MLive.com
CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
WOOD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love finding places that function year round through each beautiful Michigan season and the next place we’re heading is certainly a place like that! Right now, and through the fall season, Milham Park Golf Club is a challenging and popular 18-hole golf course and when snow falls, it’s a place where you can cross country ski.
MLive.com
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – John Glenn is just a little over a year into the Jon Horton Era. And it’s safe to say the big guy has made a big impact.
MLive.com
DELTON, MI – There aren’t many sure things in life, but heading over to Delton Kellogg High School on Friday nights in the fall and watching the Panthers punish their opponents with a seven-man offensive line was something you could mark on your calendar months in advance. That...
The Comstock Park High School varsity boys basketball coach has died, according to school officials.
WOOD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The West Catholic Football team held their father and son retreat this year at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford. Coach Grove along with his football players and their fathers, got their hands dirty helping to fix fences, stalls and show some love to the horses. 159 players and fathers came out to the retreat to help. The center’s main focus is to help improve the life of those who face physical, mental, social and emotional challenges. The Equestrian center is always looking for volunteers, you can find out more on how you can help here.
With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team. Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism. The main message behind Holtz's speech was...
The Centreville High School football team will have a game with Sturgis High School on August 17, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Daily Iowan
Aftermath of legislation permitting the sport, the gambling scene of Michigan has since gone on to feature many new participants. Nowadays, gamblers stand as much chance of hitting a million-dollar jackpot in Michigan as in other casinos across the country. With lots of new casinos on the scene, it’s unlikely...
MLive.com
New mural encourages community representation and sense of belonging. Artist Hugo Claudin poses for a picture near his new mural "Play with Me" at Aleman Auto Repair, 1801 Division Ave. S., in Grand Rapids on Aug. 16, 2022. The mural is part of The Diatribe's The 49507 Project. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As new and returning Broncos arrive on Western Michigan University’s campus, they will be met with fences around the new student center, a project four years in the making. The projected opening date for the new student center, originally fall 2022, was delayed until January 2023...
swmichigandining.com
Only a few more weekends left in summer. We’ve spent a lot of our weekends at the ice rink. L is really getting in to competitive figure skating and wants to spend every opportunity she can skating. Wings West does public open skates on Saturday nights all summer long for $8. We’ve spent almost every Saturday night there because there are usually less than 10 people skating and it’s cheaper than club ice.
ABC7 Chicago
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
