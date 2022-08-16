ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football

PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
PARCHMENT, MI
MLive.com

Springport growing in Year 2 under Matt Rohde

SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive.com

New stadium, era awaits West Ottawa football in 2022

West Ottawa enters the 2022 season tied for third on Michigan’s list of longest losing streaks when it comes to 11-man football. But there is plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the program. For one, the Panthers are opening a new football stadium this school year. In addition, the Panthers have now had a year to learn the system implemented by second-year coach Pat Collins.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Wayland football team starved for success heading into 2022 season

Wayland’s football team has won one football game over the past three seasons combined. The Wildcats are determined to do something about it in 2022. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We need to win football games,” Wayland coach Tim Gibson said. “This fall. We do.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive.com

Wyoming football achieves key goal even before season kicks off

Building and strengthening relationships was Carlton Brewster’s No. 1 goal when he was named the Wolves’ varsity head football coach a year ago. Brewster then went to work on Goal No. 2, and while the season doesn’t kick off for another week, he is happy to report that the Wolves can already check that one off.
WYOMING, MI
MLive.com

All-state backfield leads Constantine football into 2022 season

CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
CONSTANTINE, MI
Kalamazoo golf course transforms for winter sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love finding places that function year round through each beautiful Michigan season and the next place we’re heading is certainly a place like that! Right now, and through the fall season, Milham Park Golf Club is a challenging and popular 18-hole golf course and when snow falls, it’s a place where you can cross country ski.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

2022 West Catholic Football Father and Son Retreat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The West Catholic Football team held their father and son retreat this year at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford. Coach Grove along with his football players and their fathers, got their hands dirty helping to fix fences, stalls and show some love to the horses. 159 players and fathers came out to the retreat to help. The center’s main focus is to help improve the life of those who face physical, mental, social and emotional challenges. The Equestrian center is always looking for volunteers, you can find out more on how you can help here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Daily Iowan

Top 7 Popular Gambling Cities in Michigan

Aftermath of legislation permitting the sport, the gambling scene of Michigan has since gone on to feature many new participants. Nowadays, gamblers stand as much chance of hitting a million-dollar jackpot in Michigan as in other casinos across the country. With lots of new casinos on the scene, it’s unlikely...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Grand Rapids mural 'Play with Me'

New mural encourages community representation and sense of belonging. Artist Hugo Claudin poses for a picture near his new mural "Play with Me" at Aleman Auto Repair, 1801 Division Ave. S., in Grand Rapids on Aug. 16, 2022. The mural is part of The Diatribe's The 49507 Project. (Cory Morse | MLive.com) Get Photo.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
swmichigandining.com

CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

