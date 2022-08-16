GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The West Catholic Football team held their father and son retreat this year at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford. Coach Grove along with his football players and their fathers, got their hands dirty helping to fix fences, stalls and show some love to the horses. 159 players and fathers came out to the retreat to help. The center’s main focus is to help improve the life of those who face physical, mental, social and emotional challenges. The Equestrian center is always looking for volunteers, you can find out more on how you can help here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO