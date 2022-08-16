ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Misinformation about hay fever is common on YouTube

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtwZk_0hJ9AeW900

Need information about hay fever? Steer clear of YouTube, a new study advises.

Researchers found misinformation about allergic rhinitis, the medical name for the disorder, in a large numbers of posts on the popular video-sharing site.

That's significant, because 7 in 10 patients with a chronic disease are influenced by information they get online and a quarter of internet users have watched an online video about a health or medical problem, according to lead author Celine Lund-Nielsen Remvig, from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

The findings were published recently in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

"Our study found that YouTube viewers may be unable to distinguish scientifically based information from misinformation," Remvig said in a journal news release. "In reviewing YouTube videos on the topic of allergic rhinitis, we found that less than half of the videos provided useful information."

For the study, the researchers analyzed 86 YouTube videos -- including 33 for the search term allergic rhinitis; 31 for hay fever, and 22 for allergy.

Videos were classified as having useful content when information was scientifically accurate; misleading if it had at least one falsehood; or neutral.

About 36% of videos contained misleading hay fever information, and 43% on allergic rhinitis presented useful information, the study found.

"If our patients are going online to find information on their allergies, we want the information they find to be reliable," said allergist Dr. David Stukus, an associate editor of the journal.

"This study found that medical/health associations tend to be the most reliable source of information, whereas TV shows and YouTube channels are responsible for the most misleading videos," Stukus said in the release.

"All the videos uploaded by associations were categorized as useful, while only 32% of the videos uploaded by TV shows/YouTube channels were classified as useful," he said.

In all, 17.5% of the videos were uploaded by a specialist, M.D. or a healthcare provider, and 39.5% were uploaded from a TV show or YouTube channel, the study found.

Similar research published in 2021 also examined misinformation posted on social media.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on allergic rhinitis.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
INTERNET
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hay Fever#Misinformation
The Guardian

Meta’s new AI chatbot can’t stop bashing Facebook

If you’re worried that artificial intelligence is getting too smart, talking to Meta’s AI chatbot might make you feel better. Launched on Friday, BlenderBot is a prototype of Meta’s conversational AI, which, according to Facebook’s parent company, can converse on nearly any topic. On the demo website, members of the public are invited to chat with the tool and share feedback with developers. The results thus far, writers at Buzzfeed and Vice have pointed out, have been rather interesting.
INTERNET
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Road & Track

Pimp My Ride Is Coming Back Via YouTube

If you were an automotive enthusiast during the mid-Aughts, you are certainly familiar with the crew at West Coast Customs. The shop was the home of MTV’s iconic TV show Pimp My Ride, which ran for 73 episodes here in the States. The show proved so popular that a number of international versions quickly hit global airways. After more than a decade since it last aired, the United Kingdom is finally about to get another crack at the Pimp My Ride universe thanks to a little help from the team over at eBay.
ENTERTAINMENT
Benzinga

Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever After Meta, YouTube

Amazon.com Inc AMZN tested a feature in its app showing users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon joins other major technology firms like Meta Platforms Inc META and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
komando.com

How to take a break from Facebook

You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
INTERNET
UPI News

'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix will be streaming a rebooted version of the classic reality competition The Mole, it was reported Wednesday. According to Variety, the show is expected to premiere sometime this fall with an initial 10-episode run. The new show is based on a series of the same...
TV SERIES
The US Sun

How to unblock someone on Facebook

IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts

A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
technewstoday.com

YouTube Keeps Pausing Randomly? Here’s How to Fix It

Nobody likes being interrupted while watching their favorite shows. If you’re one of the 2.6 Billion active users of YouTube, you would most definitely relate to this issue. The popular streaming platform isn’t new to such errors, which can sometimes be quite bothersome. Fortunately, as the service has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Windows Club

Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search

If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Google will downrank click-farm garbage and aggregators to improve search results

Google says it's doing more to downrank low-quality content that's designed primarily to generate traffic through search engine optimization. Over the coming months, it will roll out several updates to Search aimed at making it easier for people to find helpful content created primarily for humans rather than the attention of algorithms.
INTERNET
teslarati.com

Twitter to give Elon Musk documents related to its fake account calculation methods

On Monday, August 15, a judge ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from a former executive involved in the calculations of bot/spam accounts. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to collect, review, and produce documents of its former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour. The former Twitter executive left the company in April when it agreed to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, reported Reuters.
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
426K+
Followers
62K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy