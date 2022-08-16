ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother

This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
BBC

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police

New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
The Independent

Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video

A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
The Independent

Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police

A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV...
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment drug dealer, 24, rams cop then reverses getaway car into oncoming traffic during dramatic daytime chase – as he is jailed for more than four years

Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer rammed a police officer with his Audi before reversing the getaway car into oncoming traffic. Matthew Crofts, 24, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison after leading cops on a daytime chase in March 2021. Police footage shows how...
BBC

Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester

Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
BBC

Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags

Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
