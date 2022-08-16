Read full article on original website
Watch as road rage driver rams cyclist onto his bonnet while the rider screams in terror
THIS is the shocking moment a road rage driver rams a cyclist onto his bonnet with the rider left screaming in terror. Ahmed Al-Rawi, 55, was caught repeatedly driving into the victim after he clipped them along a road in Swindon, Wiltshire. The unnamed cyclist is repeatedly heard screaming "stop"...
Jury watch moment pensioner, 75, 'caused death of a five-month-old boy by driving into the path of an oncoming van and forcing it on to the pavement' where the child was being pushed by his mother
This the moment a pensioner drove into the path of an oncoming van, allegedly causing a crash which killed a five-month-old boy and seriously injuring his mother. Shelagh Robertson had been driving home from a trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of the van on the A10 at Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on January 22, last year.
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
Lorry driver who killed three people while looking at dating sites makes jail cell plea in hard-hitting video
A lorry driver jailed for killing three people by ploughing into traffic as he looked at his phone has told tearfully how he will regret what he did for the rest of his life.Ion Onut helped to make a video from his prison cell warning of how using mobiles while driving can ruin lives in an instant.“It shows you how quickly it happens, and how quickly your life changes from being normal to now being in prison, having a sentence of eight years,” he says in the hard-hitting film.Onut was using the internet on his phone when he crashed...
Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police
A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Complex
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
BBC
Modern slavery accused denies forcing man to hand pay over
A woman accused of being in a gang that forced a Latvian man to work and hand over £10,000 in wages said he was "like a child". Rolands Kazoks, 31, lived with Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, and her husband, Jokubas, 59, in Capel Close, Newport. A court heard Mr Kazoks'...
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Horrifying details emerge after toddler is struck and killed by Amazon delivery van
A TODDLER has died after being struck by an Amazon delivery van. Cops said a girl, 23 months, was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Irvine, California on August 16. Sgt. Karie Davies, of the Irvine Police Department said the toddler died at the scene and...
Driver escapes death by inches after front of his Range Rover torn off by train on level crossing
A DRIVER escaped death by inches when the front of his £40,000 Range Rover was torn off by a train on a level crossing. Steve Kennedy-Smith, 63, was trying to reverse after straying on to tracks. The impact was captured by a security camera on the train — carrying...
Shocking moment drug dealer, 24, rams cop then reverses getaway car into oncoming traffic during dramatic daytime chase – as he is jailed for more than four years
Shocking video shows the moment a drug dealer rammed a police officer with his Audi before reversing the getaway car into oncoming traffic. Matthew Crofts, 24, was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison after leading cops on a daytime chase in March 2021. Police footage shows how...
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
A 19-year-old girl who told a 57-year-old woman that she “hates white people” before beating her aboard a Queens MTA bus last month has been charged with hate crimes and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.
BBC
Arrests made as police investigate death of child in Colchester
Arrests have been made following the death of a child. Essex Police said it was called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close in Colchester at about 10:20 BST on Sunday. Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the infant died, police said. A man...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Drunk White Man Pulls Knife On Black Men, Yells Racial Slurs At Them: Cops
Witnesses claim the Black people were detained, despite being the victims.
