fox4now.com
Gov. DeSantis announces arrest of 20 people charged for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrest of 20 individuals arrested for voter fraud Thursday afternoon at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
fox4now.com
Gov. announces appeal for first responders to become teachers
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Hoping to expand upon a recently passed law allowing military veterans an easier path to becoming an educator, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three proposed initiatives reaching out to other groups. DeSantis was joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz at River Ridge High...
fox4now.com
Groundwater sources face threats of pollution, droughts, and increasing demand
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Descending from the bright sunshine down into another world comes easily at Carlsbad Caverns. "This is one of the greatest caves in the world,” said Rod Horrocks, chief of resources at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, an underground labyrinth of more than 100 caves beneath southern New Mexico. "In the early days, people had no idea about caves."
fox4now.com
Lockdown at Florida elementary school causes parents to panic after police served warrant in area
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape. The School District of Palm Beach County said the school was placed on a code-red lockdown at about 2 p.m. local time because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.
fox4now.com
Shipping container barriers toppled at Arizona-Mexico border
YUMA, Ariz.— A plan to fill gaps in the Arizona-Mexico border wall hit a roadblock. Two of the shipping container Arizona is using as a wall were found tipped over this week. The containers, which weigh about 8,800 pounds each, were not attached to other cargo boxes, a spokesperson...
fox4now.com
Handyman spared death for guilty plea in case of woman found dead in septic tank
STUART, Fla. — A handyman accused of killing a Jensen Beach woman and then hiding her body in a septic tank has pleaded guilty to murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Keoki Demich, 34, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms Tuesday for the...
