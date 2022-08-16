CARLSBAD, N.M. — Descending from the bright sunshine down into another world comes easily at Carlsbad Caverns. "This is one of the greatest caves in the world,” said Rod Horrocks, chief of resources at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, an underground labyrinth of more than 100 caves beneath southern New Mexico. "In the early days, people had no idea about caves."

CARLSBAD, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO