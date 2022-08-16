ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ECONOMY
BBC

Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer

A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

UK police detail 'remarkable' probe into IS 'Beatles' cell

UK police lifted the lid Wednesday on a years-long probe into the notorious Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell dubbed the "Beatles" by their captives. "What we pieced together here is a trail of breadcrumbs, fragments of breadcrumbs really, amongst a huge amount of other inquiries, which we were then able to present... to a court to assist the prosecution in the US." - 'Snippet' - London's Metropolitan Police first began probing what would become known as the "Beatles" cell in November 2012, when a spate of kidnappings of Western journalists and aid workers began in northern Syria.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags

Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for 15 million customers

Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, will put a hosepipe ban in place next week.Despite two days of rain and thunderstorms, the company said water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual” and the ban will come into effect on August 24.It joins Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water in implementing bans, with South West Water and Yorkshire Water following suit on August 23 and 26 respectively – meaning more than 29.4 million customers across the UK will be prohibited from using hosepipes by the end of next week.The announcement comes after a drought was...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death

An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Covid-19: Security guard stole empty vaccine vials to sell on eBay

A man has been sentenced for stealing empty Covid-19 vaccine vials to sell on eBay while he worked as a security guard at three vaccination sites. Steven Flint, 34, carried out the thefts at the peak of the national vaccination rollout in January and February last year. He was caught...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks

Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Thames Water hosepipe ban to start on 24 August

Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 10 million customers across the south of England. The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London. The temporary use ban comes after reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest level...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Greenford: Manhunt for mobility scooter murder suspect

Detectives investigating the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter have released images of a man seen running from the scene armed with a knife. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died on Cayton Road, Greenford, west London, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. Ch Supt Sean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved

Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Migrant, 21, is arrested after 'launching frenzied attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard after coming to Britain in small boat from France'

A migrant has been arrested after allegedly launching a frenzied and violent attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard shortly after reaching the UK on a small boat from France. The 21-year-old bit the guard, punched and kicked a female officer and left her male colleague with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Britain Launches Trade System for Developing Countries

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has launched a scheme to extend tariff cuts to hundreds of products, such as clothes and food, from developing countries, part of London's post-Brexit efforts to set up systems to replace those run by the European Union. In June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted...
ECONOMY
BBC

Parents' court plea to continue girl's ventilator treatment

The parents of a girl with an incurable condition have argued in court for her treatment not to be withdrawn. At a High Court hearing in London, medical specialists said the six-year-old was dying from a rare neurological condition and was on a ventilator. Lawyers acting for Birmingham Women and...
HEALTH

