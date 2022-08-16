Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
JOBS・
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
UK police detail 'remarkable' probe into IS 'Beatles' cell
UK police lifted the lid Wednesday on a years-long probe into the notorious Islamic State (IS) kidnap-and-murder cell dubbed the "Beatles" by their captives. "What we pieced together here is a trail of breadcrumbs, fragments of breadcrumbs really, amongst a huge amount of other inquiries, which we were then able to present... to a court to assist the prosecution in the US." - 'Snippet' - London's Metropolitan Police first began probing what would become known as the "Beatles" cell in November 2012, when a spate of kidnappings of Western journalists and aid workers began in northern Syria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
BBC
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for 15 million customers
Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, will put a hosepipe ban in place next week.Despite two days of rain and thunderstorms, the company said water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual” and the ban will come into effect on August 24.It joins Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water in implementing bans, with South West Water and Yorkshire Water following suit on August 23 and 26 respectively – meaning more than 29.4 million customers across the UK will be prohibited from using hosepipes by the end of next week.The announcement comes after a drought was...
BBC
Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Covid-19: Security guard stole empty vaccine vials to sell on eBay
A man has been sentenced for stealing empty Covid-19 vaccine vials to sell on eBay while he worked as a security guard at three vaccination sites. Steven Flint, 34, carried out the thefts at the peak of the national vaccination rollout in January and February last year. He was caught...
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
Survivors of contaminated blood scandal awarded interim payments
Ministers accepted urgency of need of those infected in 1970s and 1980s, who are dying at the rate of one every four days
BBC
Ukraine's drone pilots under fire as they locate Russian targets
Ukrainian soldiers are using drones to help them locate Russian targets. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov joined a team directing Ukrainian fire on the front line near Kherson, and soon came under bombardment.
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Thames Water hosepipe ban to start on 24 August
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 10 million customers across the south of England. The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London. The temporary use ban comes after reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest level...
BBC
Greenford: Manhunt for mobility scooter murder suspect
Detectives investigating the murder of a grandfather stabbed while riding a mobility scooter have released images of a man seen running from the scene armed with a knife. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died on Cayton Road, Greenford, west London, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. Ch Supt Sean...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
Migrant, 21, is arrested after 'launching frenzied attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard after coming to Britain in small boat from France'
A migrant has been arrested after allegedly launching a frenzied and violent attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard shortly after reaching the UK on a small boat from France. The 21-year-old bit the guard, punched and kicked a female officer and left her male colleague with...
US News and World Report
Britain Launches Trade System for Developing Countries
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has launched a scheme to extend tariff cuts to hundreds of products, such as clothes and food, from developing countries, part of London's post-Brexit efforts to set up systems to replace those run by the European Union. In June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted...
Prison that 'looks like Butlins' houses some of UK's most notorious female killers
The prison that seemingly 'looks like Butlins' is home to some of the UK's most dangerous female killers. Watch below for a sneak peak of Channel 5's new documentary HMP Styal: Women Behind Bars:. The Wilmslow-based institution in the Cheshire countryside holds around 400 inmates and some of Britain's worst...
BBC
Parents' court plea to continue girl's ventilator treatment
The parents of a girl with an incurable condition have argued in court for her treatment not to be withdrawn. At a High Court hearing in London, medical specialists said the six-year-old was dying from a rare neurological condition and was on a ventilator. Lawyers acting for Birmingham Women and...
Comments / 0