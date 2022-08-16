ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks', Tigers' future under Ilitch — yay or nay?

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, the guys share their differing views on what the world is learning about the Detroit Lions on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Is it fair to say it's a good or bad show yet? Then, they shift to the Tigers, who are looking to reset their front office after firing Al Avila. How much of their plight rests at owner Christopher Ilitch's feet?
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

Lions Could Be Potential Trade Destination For Jimmy Garoppolo

As we move closer to the regular season kicking off in the NFL, teams are beginning to pinpoint exactly what holes they need to address on their rosters. Sometimes it is something a team has no control over, such as an injury, that causes a plan to be adjusted. Or a player was ineffective with the opportunities presented to them and a change is needed. For the Detroit Lions, the backup quarterback position has emerged as a need.
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

