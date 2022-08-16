ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees shut out for fourth time in nine games: 'We're not clicking'

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

The Yankees have been shutout twice in a row for the first time since 2016, have lost five straight games in which their starter throws a quality start for the first time since 1995, and haven’t scored more than three runs in a game in over a week.

Needless to say, the once league-leading offense is in a bad spot, as their hitters not named Aaron Judge are slugging a miserable .339 in the month of August.

“When we’re right and when we’re whole, we’re gonna be a very good offense,” Aaron Boone said after Monday’s shutout loss to the Rays. “Obviously, we gotta play better…big picture, there are some good things happening. Our starters continue to throw the ball very well. We just gotta get some guys on track offensively.

“We’re good, we’re gonna get a little more whole as we move forward here, but right now, we gotta do better. It’s hard right now…You gotta find a way when it's difficult.”

The Yanks haven’t yet found a way with things going rough since the All-Star break. They’ve been shut out four times in their last nine games, and only the Blue Jays’ continued mediocrity has helped the team somewhat avoid concerns about an AL East collapse. But they team will have to turn things around to continue to maintain a safe distance in the division, and even though there are no signs of a turnaround happening any time soon, those in the clubhouse still maintain confidence that they will get back on track.

“Hitting will come around,” Anthony Rizzo said. “It comes and goes. Right now, as a unit, we’re not clicking.”

