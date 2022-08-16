Vegetarian women are more likely to have hip fractures than meat-eaters, study suggests

Vegetarian diets may leave women at higher risk of hip fractures, according to a study. Getty

Vegetarian women are more likely to suffer hip fractures than meat-eaters, according to a new study.

Possible reasons include such women having a lower BMI on average or nutritional deficiencies.

Lead researcher James Webster told Insider vegetarians don't need to abandon the diet.

Vegetarian woman are more likely than meat-eaters to suffer from hip fractures as they age, a new study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Leeds, UK, studied data from more than 26,000 women aged 35 to 69, which was collected over a 22-year period, and found that vegetarians were a third more likely to break a hip than those who regularly ate meat.

Data was compared between frequent meat-eaters (who ate meat at least five times a week), occasional meat-eaters (who ate meat less than five times a week), pescatarians , and vegetarians.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Geier, who wasn't involved in the research, told Insider he was "somewhat surprised" by the findings.

" Previous studies have shown that people who eat more fruits and vegetables have lower markers of bone turnover and therefore a lower risk of osteoporosis, which greatly influences the risk for hip fracture," he said.

Geier and the study authors also note that previous research has shown increased hip fracture risk in frequent meat eaters, but other studies support the new findings.

Vegetarians may have lower BMIs or nutritional deficiencies

James Webster, lead author and a postgraduate researcher from the Nutritional Epidemiology Group at the University of Leeds, told Insider it's unclear why vegetarian women appeared to be at greater risk of hip fractures in the study.

The researchers found that vegetarians had a lower BMI on average, and being underweight or overweight can increase hip fracture risk due to poor bone and muscle health, Webster said.

Vegetarians can also suffer from nutrient deficiencies, Webster said.

"Meat and fish are rich in several nutrients related to bone health and fracture risk, such as protein, vitamins B12 and D, omega-3 fatty acids, phosphorus, and zinc," Webster said. "While it is possible to get most of these nutrients from plant sources, eggs, and dairy products, previous studies have found lower intakes of these nutrients in vegetarians."

The researchers found vegetarians consumed less protein and vitamin B12 , and were less likely to hit recommended protein intake targets than those who ate meat regularly.

It's also unclear whether the vegetarians' increased risk of hip fracture in the study was because eating meat was protective or another factor, such as those participants being less likely to consume a balanced diet , Webster said.

Vegetarians should strength train and consider taking supplements

Vegetarians do not need to start eating meat and fish, Webster said, but they should ensure they are eating a nutritionally balanced diet.

There are many benefits to vegetarian diets, Webster said. Vegetarian diets have been linked to reduced risk of some cancers, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease , and they can also help tackle climate change due to the high carbon emissions associated with meat, he said.

Vegetarian diets can be healthy and unhealthy, just like meat-containing diets, Webster said, adding: "what's most important in terms of health is to eat a balanced diet."

To reduce the risk of hip fractures, vegetarians should maintain a healthy body weight, eat a balanced diet rich in whole grains, nuts, legumes, beans, eggs, and milk, Webster said.

They should also consider eating fortified foods (such as cereals or milk), taking vitamin B12 and omega-3 supplements , avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and exercise regularly, Webster said.

"Consider resistance exercise , which has positive effects on bone and muscle health," he said.

Geier agreed that resistance training is important for maintaining bone strength as you age, and suggested vegetarians should consider taking calcium and vitamin D supplements, too.